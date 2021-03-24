AP government issues GO forming Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation

The two municipalities themselves have been merged to form the Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation. (Image credit:Wikipedia)

VIJAYAWADA: AP government on Tuesday issued orders constituting the Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation by merging Mangalagiri and Tadepalli municipalities.

Half of Amaravati area will come under the new corporation.

Earlier, as many as 11 gram panchayats – Nowluru, Atmakur, Yerrabalem, Bethapudi, Chinakakani, Peda Vadlapudi, Nidamarru, Nutakki, Kaza, China Vadlapudi and Ramachandrapuram – had been included to form the Mangalagiri municipality. Tadepalli municipality was constituted with amalgamation of 10 panchayats Kolanukonda, Kunchanapalle, Undavalli, Gundimeda, Chirravuru, Mellempudi, Ippatam, Penumaka, Praturu and Vaddeswaram.

Now, the two municipalities themselves have been merged to form the Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation.

Municipal administration special chief secretary Y. Srilakshmi issued G. O. Ms. No. 19 in this regard on Tuesday.

The notification stated that Tadepalli and Mangalagiri municipalities had put a proposal before commissioner and director of Municipal Administration for merger, as per resolutions passed by the respective councils, to examine constitution of “Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation” under sub-section (1) of Section (3) of A. P. Municipal Corporations Act, 1994.

Based on these recommendations, the government decided to specify the areas covered under Mangalagiri municipality and Tadepalli municipality as Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation.