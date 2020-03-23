Nation Politics 23 Mar 2020 Shivraj Singh Chouha ...
Nation, Politics

Shivraj Singh Chouhan back as Madhya Pradesh CM for record fourth time

PTI
Published Mar 23, 2020, 10:17 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2020, 10:17 pm IST
Chouhan rose through the ranks in the BJP and became one of the formidable state leaders of the saffron party
A video grab showing Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Baahubali
 A video grab showing Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Baahubali

Bhopal: Just 15 months after losing power, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan was back as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on Monday night for a record fourth term and immediately faces the daunting task of stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

The 61-year-old MLA from Budhni took oath of office in a simple function at Raj Bhawan, where he was sworn-in by Governor Lalji Tandon at 9 pm.

 

Chouhan was on the only one to be sworn-in and is likely to name his cabinet later this week.

In the evening, Chouhan was elected leader of the state BJP legislature party at its meeting here.

He reached Raj Bhawan about half an hour before the ceremony to stake claim to form the government and completed other formalities.

Outgoing chief minister Kamal Nath also attended Chouhan's swearing-in ceremony. Former chief minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti was also present on the occasion.

The function was not open for the media.

However, BJP MLAs, most of them wearing masks, reached the Raj Bhawan from BJP office in three buses amid the coronavirus scare.

Some BJP leaders accompanied these MLAs, who were seen flashing victory.

The Madhya Pradesh BJP legislature party unanimously elected Chouhan as its leader, paving the way for him to take over as chief minister, succeeding Nath, whose government collapsed following a rebellion by 22 Congress MLAs.

In the meeting, senior BJP MLA and ex-leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava proposed the name of Chouhan as legislature party leader, which was endorsed by Narottam Mishra, Vijay Shah, Meena Singh, Paras Jain and other MLAs.

After this process, party's central observer, general secretary Arun Singh, who was participating through video conferencing from Delhi, announced Chouhan's name as leader of the BJP legislature party.

This will be Chouhan's forth term as CM. He had became CM for the first time in November 2005.

Later, he won two consecutive assembly elections in 2008 and 2013 and extended his term in office, eventually becoming the longest-serving CM, a record earlier held by Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh (1993-2003).

Popularly known among his followers as 'Mamaji', Chouhan was sworn in chief minister thrice earlier - in 2005, after Uma Bharti stepped down over a riots case, and for later two full terms in 2008 and 2013.

After failing to gain majority in November 2018 Assembly election, which was a closely fought affair between the BJP and the Congress, Chouhan had to step down as CM on December 12, 2019.

The BJP (109 seats) lost the election despite getting more vote share than the Congress, which emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats.

In the 230-member house, the BJP currently has 107 legislators. The Congress strength got reduced to 92 following the resignations of 22 of its MLAs.

Stumped by the rebellion of party colleague Jyodiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP and resignations of 22 Congress MLAs, Nath resigned as chief minister last week, paving way for Chouhan's return.

Nath stepped down on March 20 after the assembly speaker accepted the resignations of rebel Congress MLAs.

With this, the strength of the house also reduced to 222, trimming down the majority mark to 104.

In this situation, the BJP has the majority with 107 107 MLAs and it is likely to get the support of Independents as well as BSP and SP MLAs.

Earlier, the Supreme Court, while hearing a petition filed by Chouhan, had directed Nath to prove his majority on the floor of the assembly by 5 pm on March 20.

Nath opt to resign instead of facing the floor test.

Born on March 5, 1959, to a farming family of Prem Singh Chouhan and Sundar Bai at village Jait in Sehore district, Chouhan's long journey in public life began with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) when he was just 13 years.

Chouhan rose through the ranks in the BJP and became one of the formidable state leaders of the saffron party.

During his decades-long political career, he served in different party posts and also as an MLA, MP and eventually became chief minister.

...
Tags: madhya pradesh political crisis, chief minister shivraj singh chouhan
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Related Stories

All eyes on Chouhan as BJP legislature party meet in MP, oath taking tonight

Latest From Nation

Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao checks duplicate and illegal seized from a sanitizers factory on March 20, 2020. (PTI)

Bengaluru sealed off: 2 years jail for violating quarantine, one month for wandering

Chief minister Yediyurappa and his family applauding the work of medical personnel in containing the coronavirus in Karnataka. (PTI)

Karnataka extends shutdown to entire state

Retiring Rajya Sabha MP KVP Ramachandra Rao said special status for Andhra Pradesh remains to be achieved. (DC Photo) Sabha on March 23, 2020. (PTI)

K V P Ramachandra Rao retires from Rajya Sabha ‘with a heavy heart’

Shops at Fancy Bazaar in Guwahati seen locked during the 'Vyapar Bandh' called by the Assam Chamber of Commerce on March 23, 2020. The state has ordered a shutdown until March 31 to stop the coronavirus from entering Assam. (PTI)

Assam has no corona+ cases, but decides to shut down anyway until March 31



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

All eyes on Chouhan as BJP legislature party meet in MP, oath taking tonight

Representational image

Came to Bengaluru voluntarily, don't want to meet Diggy: MP Congress rebel MLAs

MP Congress rebel MLAs at a resort in Bengaluru

CLP meeting starts at Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's residence

MP chief minister Kamal Nath (PTI photo)

Kamal Nath steps down, MP governor accepts resignation

Kamal Nath (file)

Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Kamal Nath to seek legal opinion before floor test

Kamal Nath (file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham