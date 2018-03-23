A dam for Chennai to hold 1 TMC ft water : Tamil Nadu CM

Chennai: Parched Chennai will get a respite soon with the State government making much headway in establishing a dam at Kannankottai Thervaikandigai in Tiruvalluvar district, near here, to supply protected water to the residents.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami informed the Assembly on Thursday that the scheme would ensure one TMC water to the residents. “We have initiated this scheme at a cost of Rs 330 crore to impound one TMC water and this will help to supply protected drinking water to the Chennai residents,” CM said.

Responding to the issue raised by DMK’s former State Minister Duraimurugan, the CM said the dam project would be completed soon as TN managed to acquire the remaining portions of land required for establishing the dam.

“Due to our persistent efforts we managed to get about two TMC water from Andhra Pradesh and we now have about 4.5 TMC water, which is sufficient to meet the requirements of the people,” Mr. Palaniswami said. He claimed that both he and Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam have been persuading the Andhra Pradesh government to release water from the Krishna river. “But they have agreed to release only 2.5 TMC water and told us to obtain the remaining 2.5 TMC water from Telangana government,” the CM said.