Palaniswami to continue as AIADMK general secretary as SC rejects Paneerselvam's plea

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 23, 2023, 11:25 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2023, 12:44 pm IST
AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (PTI file photo)
 AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the order of the Madras High Court which allowed Edappadi Palaniswami to continue as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK.

A bench of Justices Dinesh Maheswari and Hrishikesh Roy had reserved judgment on the matter on January 12.

The top court dismissed the petitions filed by O Paneerselvam.

The judgement came on batch of pleas concerning amendments made to the party bylaws during the July 11, 2022 general council meeting.

...
Tags: edappadi k palaniswami, o paneerselvam, aiadmk leadership issue, supreme court of india, madras high court
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


