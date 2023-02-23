Palaniswami to continue as AIADMK general secretary as SC rejects Paneerselvam's plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the order of the Madras High Court which allowed Edappadi Palaniswami to continue as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK.
A bench of Justices Dinesh Maheswari and Hrishikesh Roy had reserved judgment on the matter on January 12.
The top court dismissed the petitions filed by O Paneerselvam.
The judgement came on batch of pleas concerning amendments made to the party bylaws during the July 11, 2022 general council meeting....
Tags: edappadi k palaniswami, o paneerselvam, aiadmk leadership issue, supreme court of india, madras high court
Location: India, Tamil Nadu