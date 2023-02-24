MLC polls nomination deadline ends, BRS stays away

With the BRS, Congress, and BJP not filing the nominations, Baig is expected to be declared elected unopposed after the scrutiny of nominations ends on Friday. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The ruling BRS, which had opted out of the biennial Legislative Council elections to the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar teachers' constituency, remained tight-lipped about who it would back even as nominations closed on Thursday.

Mirza Rahmath Baig, the AIMIM candidate supported by the BRS, filed his nomination papers for the Hyderabad local authorities’ constituency on the last day at the GHMC head office in the presence of the BRS leaders Mohd Mahmood Ali and Talasani Srinivas Yadav. AIMIM floor leader in Legislative Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi, party's MLAs and corporators were also present.

With the BRS, Congress, and BJP not filing the nominations, Baig is expected to be declared elected unopposed after the scrutiny of nominations ends on Friday. BRS president and Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao extended party's support to the AIMIM for the election, but apparently remained undecided on the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar teachers' constituency.

For the teachers’ MLC election, a total of 21 nominations were received, all of them independents. It is learnt that the BRS has decided to extend support to Gurram Chenna Keshav Reddy, who is backed by the Progressive Recognised Teachers Union-TS. The BJP has already announced support to A. Venkata Narayana Reddy while the Congress is supporting Galireddy Harshavardhan Reddy.