BJP delegation meets Muraleedharan in Delhi, complains 'fly' against Veerraju

Vijayawada: A jumbo delegation of 40 leaders from Andhra Pradesh BJP met the party’s AP affairs in-charge and Union minister V. Muraleedharan at his official residence in New Delhi on Thursday and complained to him against the state BJP chief Somu Veerraju.

The delegation reportedly briefed the central minister about Veerraju’s efforts to develop the party headquarters on a disputed land in Amaravati. Mindful of the controversy, the party’s state leadership had announced its withdrawal of the plan.

The Union minister gave a patient hearing to the delegation and promised them that he would look into their complaints during his next visit to AP. He also told the delegation that the party was more important than positions.

BJP sources say that as Veerraju would continue as party president in AP until completion of the 2024 polls, the dissidents hope for a reshuffle of the party positions in the state.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda would remain in the same position until the next general elections. He is learnt to be having plans for a reshuffle of the national executive committee soon. The AP BJP leaders opposed to Veerraju are reportedly making moves in Delhi to ensure that they continue to hold the present positions or get plum positions in the next reshuffle of party state committee in AP.