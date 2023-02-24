Bandi will be BJP chief until 2024 polls: Chugh

HYDERABAD: Amid speculation about a Telangana BJP major overhaul, including the replacement of the current state unit president, whose three-year term ends on March 11, BJP national general secretary and Telangana affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh on Thursday ruled out a change of guard. He said Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar would remain BJP state president until 2024.

Chugh told reporters that the BJP would hold organisational elections next year and that Sanjay will lead the party, putting an end to speculation of a change of guard.

Meanwhile, Sanjay, Chugh, and Sunil Bansal, BJP in-charge of Telangana, the state party leadership for successfully organising street corner meetings as part of the Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa programme.

Bansal stated that street corner meetings would be extended until February 28 in accordance with requests made by state leaders at the Booth Sashakthikaran Abhiyan workshop. He stated that on February 28, public meetings with 5,000 people in each of the 119 Assembly constituencies will be held to conclude the street corner meetings.