KCR’s ‘third front’ plan impossible: Ponnala

Hyderabad: Former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah said true colours of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was exposed during his seven years of rule in the state. Chandrasekhar Rao had lost credibility among people, and people were watching his attitude, he said. Speaking to reporters here at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, Lakshmaiah said Chandrashekar Rao did not reveal anything after his Maharashtra visit.

“He cheated people on the pretext of Bangaru Telangana and is now planning to play the same trick at the national level too. But, Chandrashekar Rao’s stature and credibility are not sufficient for him to do so. The state incurred debts of Rs 70,000 crores in the last 65 years, but during the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) rule, it reached Rs 3 lakh crore. Chandrashekar Rao threw Telangana into a debt trap,” he said.

Lakshmaiah alleged that the TRS government failed to provide water from the Kaleshwaram project, though it had spent huge amounts on the project. He asserted that the third front proposals of Chandrashekar Rao was not possible. The veteran Congress leader said Chandrashekar Rao brought national political issues to escape from his failures in the state.