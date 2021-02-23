Nation Politics 23 Feb 2021 TRS broke promises, ...
Nation, Politics

TRS broke promises, BJP alone fights for people: MLC Ramachander

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Feb 23, 2021, 4:58 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2021, 4:58 am IST
DC correspondents catch up key candidates in the fray in the run up to the Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar MLC elections
N. Ramchander Rao, MLC and BJP candidate for the Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar graduate constituency. (Photo: Twitter @RaoMlc)
Hyderabad: With growing anti-incumbency against the ruling TRS party and a weak opposition party, the BJP is the only party that can fight the K. Chandrashekar Rao-led government and ensure justice for people, said sitting MLC and BJP candidate for the Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar graduate constituency, N. Ramchander Rao. The MLC spoke to Deccan Chronicle exclusively while filing his nomination on Monday.

Q: What is your main agenda in fight the election? How do you rate your chances?

 

A: The government of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has failed to fulfil any of its promises made before the last two elections. Like the promise to waive loans to farmers up to Rs 100,000. Like the promise to create jobs and fill vacancies for unemployed youth. The government has neglected and worked against the interests of teachers and government employees for several years. The TRS neglected and oppressed the Dalits and has not fulfilled the promise to give three acres of land. It has broken the back of the public health and education system.

 

The TRS government failed in staff recruitment in universities, degree and intermediate colleges, pushing students towards a dark future. People are still praying for a double bedroom house, which was the main promise made by KCR in the run-up to the 2014 assembly election. After seven years, people are still waiting for the 2BHK houses.

Q: What have been your achievements as an MLC? What have you done for the graduates constituency?

A: I was the lone MLC from BJP in the council, where I have constantly raised several issues that revolved around the well-being of farmers, advocates, doctors, teachers, students, the BC, SC and ST community, besides putting pressure on the government to make higher budgetary allocations for weaker sections.

 

I fought the government while advocating better welfare fund utilisation. It is because of my fight that the fund which was allocated but not utilised was utilised completely for the welfare of advocates across the state. I am the only person with 100 per cent attendance and raised a range of issues and questions.

Q: How much of the funds did you spend for your constituency's development?

A: The government allotted constituency development funds for every MLA and MLC. My constituency is spread across nine new districts and 43 assembly constituencies. With that kind of a spread, I used the allocated funds for safety and security by installing CC cameras and getting CC roads built. I also focussed on drainage, community halls and lawyer associations. Again, you can compare and you will find I am the only MLC who has utilised every single rupee of my CDF funds for people.

 

Q: How do you respond to TRS fielding PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter in the election?

A: It is a great insult to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and his family. It is purely Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao’s political agenda. Why did he not nominate her from the Governor’s quota? The CM knows that the TRS will lose the MLC seat, as do most of his party leaders.

In my knowledge, the advocate couple who were brutally murdered, the Mathani Vaman Rao couple, are also from the Brahmin community. He is trying to divert people’s attention and remove from of the Brahmins, who are currently seething against him and the TRS party. It is the TRS attempt to divide Brahmin votes in favour of the Communist party. Internally KCR supports Communist ideology. People are observing his cheap tricks and they will give a befitting and strongly reply to KCR in the MLC elections.

 

Q: What is the basis of your confidence of a victory in the election?

A: Everyone in Telangana is observing the rise of BJP. The josh is high after the Dubbaka by-poll and the Greater Hyderabad elections, that the BJP will definitely win the MLC elections as well as all the others which will follow in the state. The country is marching ahead in development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people have realised and understood the dark truths of the TRS regime.

Tags: n ramachander, bjp mlc candidate, mlc elections in telangana, hyderabad, rangareddy and mahabubnagar graduate constituency mlc elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


