I will fight for employees, lawyers, jobless youth: Chinna Reddy

Hyderabad: Former minister and Congress candidate for the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar graduate MLC constituency G. Chinna Reddy said that he would sit on an indefinite hunger strike to fight for the aspirations of unemployed youth, teachers and employees after being elected.

“At this age, I am willing to fight for the welfare of people till the end of my life,” said Chinna Reddy in an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle.

Q. Why should people vote for Congress in the upcoming election?

A. The TRS has failed miserably in fulfilling poll promises. K. Chandrashekar Rao has cheated every strata of society, including unemployed youth, teachers, employees, advocates, contract employees and pensioners. The TRS did not even implement its poll promise made for unemployed youth.

This apart, KCR’s government is yet to fill over two lakh vacancies. He failed to provide employment to one member of each family as promised. He is doing injustice to government employees through 7.5 percent fitment. The TRS government has no moral right to ask votes in upcoming MLC polls. We will continuously remind youth about the series of betrayals. Both the Centre and state have cheated unemployed youth and failed to create jobs.

Q. Why should voters elect you as their MLC?

A. The sitting MLC and BJP candidate N. Ramchander Rao did not raise a single issue pertaining to unemployed, teachers, graduates and advocates, despite being a practising advocate himself, either in the Legislative Council or outside during his term of six years. Though the BJP is in power at the Centre, Ramchander Rao did not make any efforts to revoke the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

On the other hand, independent candidate Prof K. Nageshwar is a good analyst and debates eloquently on television channels but did ever go out into the public domain or participate in any protest, dharna or lead any fight for employees, teachers and youth.

I have been active in politics for over 40 years. I have fought several battles, including the agitation for formation of a separate Telangana state. Prof. K. Nageshwar served twice and Mr Rao once. I urge people to give me a chance to serve them better.

Q. What will you do for voters in the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar graduate constituency?

A. Unemployed youth, who got registered in the employment exchanges, have not received a call from the agency. I assure you I will fill vacancies based on eligibility. The TRS has promised and announced `3,016 per month to each unemployed person. Till January, the government owes `75,400 to each youth. I will demand for immediate release of funds and continue payment until they get jobs.

About 25,000 teachers are waiting for jobs. Yet, the government is trying to shut down government schools. I would fight to stop closure of schools and ensure all vacancies are filled. On similar lines, I will fight until 7.5 per cent fitment is enhanced and HRA is hiked. I will demand income tax exemption for pensioners, enhancement of IT exemption from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. I would demand stipend for young advocates and fight for private employees, teachers and contract workers.