Nation Politics 23 Feb 2021 I will fight for emp ...
Nation, Politics

I will fight for employees, lawyers, jobless youth: Chinna Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Feb 23, 2021, 4:11 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2021, 4:11 am IST
DC correspondents catch up key candidates in the fray in the run up to the Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar MLC elections
G. Chinna Reddy, former minister and Congress candidate for the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar graduate MLC constituency. (Photo: DC)
 G. Chinna Reddy, former minister and Congress candidate for the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar graduate MLC constituency. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Former minister and Congress candidate for the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar graduate MLC constituency G. Chinna Reddy said that he would sit on an indefinite hunger strike to fight for the aspirations of unemployed youth, teachers and employees after being elected.

“At this age, I am willing to fight for the welfare of people till the end of my life,” said Chinna Reddy in an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle.

 

Q. Why should people vote for Congress in the upcoming election?

A. The TRS has failed miserably in fulfilling poll promises. K. Chandrashekar Rao has cheated every strata of society, including unemployed youth, teachers, employees, advocates, contract employees and pensioners. The TRS did not even implement its poll promise made for unemployed youth.

This apart, KCR’s government is yet to fill over two lakh vacancies. He failed to provide employment to one member of each family as promised. He is doing injustice to government employees through 7.5 percent fitment. The TRS government has no moral right to ask votes in upcoming MLC polls. We will continuously remind youth about the series of betrayals. Both the Centre and state have cheated unemployed youth and failed to create jobs.

 

Q. Why should voters elect you as their MLC?

A. The sitting MLC and BJP candidate N. Ramchander Rao did not raise a single issue pertaining to unemployed, teachers, graduates and advocates, despite being a practising advocate himself, either in the Legislative Council or outside during his term of six years. Though the BJP is in power at the Centre, Ramchander Rao did not make any efforts to revoke the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

On the other hand, independent candidate Prof K. Nageshwar is a good analyst and debates eloquently on television channels but did ever go out into the public domain or participate in any protest, dharna or lead any fight for employees, teachers and youth.

 

I have been active in politics for over 40 years. I have fought several battles, including the agitation for formation of a separate Telangana state. Prof. K. Nageshwar served twice and Mr Rao once. I urge people to give me a chance to serve them better.

Q. What will you do for voters in the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar graduate constituency?

A. Unemployed youth, who got registered in the employment exchanges, have not received a call from the agency. I assure you I will fill vacancies based on eligibility. The TRS has promised and announced `3,016 per month to each unemployed person. Till January, the government owes `75,400 to each youth. I will demand for immediate release of funds and continue payment until they get jobs.

 

About 25,000 teachers are waiting for jobs. Yet, the government is trying to shut down government schools. I would fight to stop closure of schools and ensure all vacancies are filled. On similar lines, I will fight until 7.5 per cent fitment is enhanced and HRA is hiked. I will demand income tax exemption for pensioners, enhancement of IT exemption from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. I would demand stipend for young advocates and fight for private employees, teachers and contract workers.

...
Tags: g chinna reddy, congress mlc candidate, hyderabad, rangareddy and mahabubnagar mlc elections, telangana mlc elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

N. Ramchander Rao, MLC and BJP candidate for the Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar graduate constituency. (Photo: Twitter @RaoMlc)

TRS broke promises, BJP alone fights for people: MLC Ramachander

Each Anganwadi centre will be renamed as YSR Pre-Primary School where children from 3–5 years of age will be taught Rhymes, maths and science in the English medium. (File Photo: DC)

Anganwadis in AP will turn into English medium pre-primary schools

The TRS minister even accused the KCR-led government of violating Article 14 of the Indian Constitution. (Photo: Twitter @GKamalakarTRS)

Minister Kamlakar disses CM’s land reforms, Dharani

According to sources, CM Chandrashekar Rao gave a detailed account of TRS government’s achievements in providing jobs to youth. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

KCR tells party to canvass 18 lakh jobs he created



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Farmers would have died even while staying back home: Haryana minister

Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal (Facebook/Jai Prakash Dalal)

Modi calls upon voters to replace 'tustikaran' and 'tolabaji' with 'asol poriborton'

Modi later launched a slew of railway projects at another event in Chinsurah, where chief minister Mamata Banerjee was absent, though she was invited. — PTI

TD blames CM Jagan for AP’s no show in union budget

TDP Leader Chandrababu Naidu (Image source: DC Image)

Budget will ensure long-term and sustainable economic growth: Finance Minister

Finance Minister states Union Budget 2021 was an attempt to provide a strong stimulus to deal with the current situation (PTI/Arun Sharma)

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Image Source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham