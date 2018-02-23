search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Madras High Court allows ex-AIADMK functionary to celebrate Jaya’s birthday in Kovai

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 23, 2018, 2:20 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2018, 4:04 am IST
AIADMK party functionary to conduct the event of the celebration of the 70th birth anniversary of the former CM late Jayalalithaa
HC has also given permission to erect 50 flex banners on February 24 as long as it does not violate the provisions of Tamil Nadu Open Places (Regulation of pasting of posters and fixing of Thatty Boards) Rules,1995 .
 HC has also given permission to erect 50 flex banners on February 24 as long as it does not violate the provisions of Tamil Nadu Open Places (Regulation of pasting of posters and fixing of Thatty Boards) Rules,1995 .

Chennai: Pulling up the Coimbatore police for refusing to receive a representation, the Madras High Court has directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Periyanaickenpalayam, Coimbatore, to grant permission to an expelled AIADMK party functionary to conduct the event of the celebration of the 70th birth anniversary of the former chief minister late J. Jayalalithaa and to erect 50 flex banners on February 24.

Allowing a petition from G. Anandan, Justice M.S. Ramesh, who gave the direction said such flex banners shall be erected subject to the condition that it does not violate the provisions of Tamil Nadu Open Places (Regulation of pasting of posters and fixing of Thatty Boards) Rules, 1995. It is open to the DSP to impose reasonable restrictions while granting permission for the function, the judge added.

 

Petitioner contended that when he had submitted the representation to the police on January 24 seeking permission for the function, they refused to receive the same either in person or through the post. 

Additional government pleader D. Raja submitted that the petitioner had not gotten permission from the appropriate authorities and that if he was permitted to erect flex banners in 110 places, it would cause hindrance to the public and day-to-day affairs also in the locality. 

Pointing out that the conduct of the peaceful meeting or a public function was a fundamental right, subject to reasonable restrictions, the judge said so long as the petitioner seeks permission to conduct of a peaceful meeting and public function, the police may not be justified in refusing to receive the petitioner’s representation.

However, the police can refuse to grant permission after receiving the same, if such conduct of the meeting may cause inconvenience to the public. 

The inspector of police will not be justified, at any point in time, in refusing to receive the said representation sent through posts. 

Such conduct would amount to dereliction of the ordinary duties of their office. 
“I am constrained to observe that it was not appropriate on the part of the police officer to refuse to receive the postal cover”, the judge added.

Tags: jayalalithaa, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

SpaceX 's Falcon 9 launches Spanish observation satellite

The Falcon’s first stage was used to launch a satellite for Taiwan last August and was recovered by landing it on a drone ship in the Pacific. (Photo: AP)
 

Holograms to dominate at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

“Kirari! For Arena” uses multiple cameras to track the movements of the player. (Representative Image)
 

When exes Abhishek, Karisma attended the same wedding, Shweta posed with the actress

Sonam Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor. Athiya Shetty and Karisma Kapoor at a recent wedding.
 

No more 'Netflix-and-chill': Watching too much TV ups risk of deadly blood clots

Watching TV itself isn’t likely bad, but we tend to snack and sit still for prolonged periods while watching. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Doctors remove chopstick lodged in Chinese toddler's brain after he fell on it

They opened the skull from the back of the boy’s head and found the tip (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Yours is a 90 per cent commission govt: Siddaramaiah to Narendra Modi

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaks during the Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo: KPN)

BJP has no clout in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah: Puttannaiah was a secular, honest man

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others pay their last respects to MLA and farmer leader K.S. Puttannaiah who passed away in Mandya on Sunday. (Photo:KPN)

This time make BJP win: Narendra Modi in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Palace Queen - The Humsafar Express between Mysuru and Udaipur, at Mysuru city railway station, on Monday with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: DC)

Tripura assembly polls: 76 per cent voter turnout, no untoward incident reported

In the last Assembly elections, the voter turnout was recorded at 91.82 per cent, while in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, it was 84.32 per cent. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham