Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth agree not to promote hate politics

Chennai: Even while his political party was taking shape, Kamal Haasan had a “secret meeting” with his long-time co-star Rajinikanth inside a car to elicit one promise – they would be civil in their criticism and maintain decorum even if they found themselves on the other side of the political spectrum.

Writing in his weekly column in Ananda Vikatan, Tamil magazine, Kamal spoke about their decision to maintain dignity and civility while criticising each other even if the need arose. Reminiscing the days when he took the call to take a plunge into politics, Kamal said the person he announced the decision to was Rajinikanth.

“I was shooting for ‘Bigg Boss’ at a private studio at suburban Poonamallee and Rajinikanth was also shooting for his upcoming film Kaala nearby. I proposed for a meeting and it finally took place at a secret location – in a car. It was in the car I told Rajinikanth about my decision to launch a political party,” the actor wrote.

“Rajinikanth was surprised and he asked me when did I take the decision to which I replied that I was mentally prepared for the plunge a long time ago but was implementing it now. It is then we decided that there would be no compromise in dignity for whatever reason. I told him that even if we are in opposing camps, the respect (for each other) should be maintained,” Kamal said.

“Of course, Kamal,” Rajinikanth told the actor. Kamal also said he told Rajinikanth during another meeting there was no need for them to promote “abuse politics”. Kamal and Rajini have long been friends, but their ideologies are different.

The actor also took a dig at those calling him “anti-saffron”, saying though saffron is one of the three colours of the Indian flag, “it shouldn’t spread to the entire flag”.

“It would be wrong to say that I dishonour saffron as the flag gives space for that sacrifice. Some videos show people taking a vow to remove the word secular in the constitution... Can we make such a sacrifice to harvest votes?” he asked.