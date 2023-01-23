  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 23 Jan 2023 Shiv Sena (UBT) and ...
Nation, Politics

Shiv Sena (UBT) and Prakash Ambedkar's VBA announce alliance

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 23, 2023, 8:26 pm IST
Updated Jan 23, 2023, 8:26 pm IST
Shivsena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar jointly address a press conference regarding their alliance, at Ambedkar Bhavan in Mumbai, Jan. 23, 2023.
 Shivsena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar jointly address a press conference regarding their alliance, at Ambedkar Bhavan in Mumbai, Jan. 23, 2023.

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi on Monday announced an alliance ahead of civic polls in several cities in Maharashtra, the move coinciding with the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray.

Addressing a joint press conference, Uddhav Thackeray said his grandfather Keshav Thackeray, also known as Prabodhankar Thackeray, and Prakash Ambedkar's grandfather, legendary social icon and jurist B R Ambedkar, were contemporaries who admired each other and worked to eradicate social evils and bad practices.

"Now there are some bad practices in politics and to eradicate them, the inheritors of these two leaders, and people around them, have come together to protect the country's interest. We are coming together to ensure democracy is alive," Thackeray said.

Without naming the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is ruling in Maharashtra as well as at the Centre, Thackeray said the country is heading towards autocracy.

The terms of several municipal corporations, including those of Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and municipal councils ended last year but polls could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thackeray also dared the powers-that-be to hold Assembly polls in Maharashtra at the earliest. The state is being ruled by a faction of the Sena that broke away in June last year and the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Thackeray group has routinely called it a dispensation of "traitors".

Speaking about the alliance, Ambedkar said the coming together of the VBA and Shiv Sena (UBT) was the start of the "politics of change".

The move is seen as an attempt by Thackeray to consolidate support among Dalits ahead of the civic polls in the state.

The VBA has presence in pockets of Vidarbha, with Ambedkar having represented Akola in the Lok Sabha in 1998 and 1999.

It had formed an alliance with the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen in 2019 and had hurt the prospects of the NCP and Congress on several Assembly seats.

The alliance talks between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the VBA were underway for the last few months, with Ambedkar earlier saying it was up to Thackeray to make the formal announcement.

Ambedkar also said the alliance is between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the VBA for the moment, but he hoped other constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party) also join.

Thackeray said he has not seen opposition from the Congress and NCP to the inclusion of VBA in the MVA.

Last month, the Jogendra Kawade-led People's Republican Party (PRP), which has a following among Dalits in the state, had joined hands with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena.

The BJP, which is a partner in Shinde's government, is allied with the Republican Party of India (A) of Ramdas Athawale, who is also a Union minister.

...
Tags: prakash ambedkar, maharashtra, shiv sena
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (PTI)

Bhagat Singh Koshyari wants to step down as Maharashtra Governor

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo yatra in Samba district on Monday. — PTI

Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', at Hiranagar in Kathua district, Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Will get married when right girl comes along: Rahul Gandhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to take note of mass layoffs in tech firms



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM Modi expected to visit Hyderabad on February 13

It may be recalled that Modi was scheduled to visit Hyderabad on January 19 and flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam and take part in other events, but the trip was postponed. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

Sonia at CPP: Why is government refusing debate on China?

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and NCP MP Supriya Sule during a protest near the Gandhi Statue demanding discussion on national security and Indo-China border dispute issue during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Join BJP or else CM's bulldozer is ready, MP minister warns Congress members

Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia (ANI)

India about brotherhood and unity, that's why Bharat Jodo Yatra is successful: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Fatehgarh Sahib, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Twitter deleted my post on BBC documentary critical of PM Modi: TMC MP Derek O'Brien

TMC MP Derek O'Brien (Image credit: Twitter/@derekobrienmp)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->