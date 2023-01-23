  
Nation, Politics

Permission not denied for Lokesh yatra: Chittoor SP

Telugu Desam national general secretary Nara Lokesh. (Twitter)
ANANTAPUR: Chittoor district superintendent of police Rishanth Reddy on Monday maintained that they have not denied permission for the Yuva Galam padayatra to be undertaken by Telugu Desam national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

The SP said he has received a representation from TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s PA Manohar, former minister Amaranath Reddy and others seeking permission for the programme at Kuppam.

“We have been interacting with TD leaders for the past four days, getting clarifications about the programme including the meeting venue. We are not denying permission,” Rishanth Reddy clarified.
He refuted allegations of permission being denied. “Permission for the programme will be given as per the law related to such events,” he stated.

Senior leader and PAC chairman Payyavula Kesav maintained that so far, no permission has officially been received from police department. “We are making all necessary arrangements for the padayatra. Lokesh will concentrate on grievances of people suffering in the state due to misgovernance by ruling YSRC,” he reiterated.

TD politburo member Varla Ramaiah said no permission has been received from DGP office, though they have sent a reminder. He said they have been asked to submit information, including the number of people participating in the padayatra.

YSRC MLC T. Raghuram demanded the TD party mention who will be responsible for any untoward incidents in case of any mishaps during the Yuva Galam. “Already, 11 persons have been killed in two incidents during TD meetings. The party should announce who will take responsibility either at district or local level during the yatra,” he underlined.

Raghuram said their party is least bothered about the yatra, as people will come and show Lokesh a list of benefits they have received from welfare schemes of the state government.

Meanwhile, TD cadres offered pujas at various temples in the state on Monday for the success of Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra.

