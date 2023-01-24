Cong demands arrest of BRS man accused of killing ST activist

HYDERABAD: Buoyed by the support for its Dalita Girijana Atmagourava Sabha in Nagarkurnool on Sunday, Congress on Monday said it would intensify its agitation against the state government’s failure to take action against a BRS leader who has been accused of allegedly trying to kill a party worker from the ST community.

The party leaders have threatened to launch ‘jail bharo’, if the police fails to act against ruling party leaders. They said Sunday’s meeting at received a good response particularly from SC and ST community members of the area despite ‘hurdles’ created by local BRS leaders.

“The flexies which were erected for the public meeting were removed in the dark of the night. Moreover, the local MLA is talking ill about former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy. Despite all this, the meeting was a success. We demand immediate arrest of the perpetrators who tried to throttle Rathlavath Valya Naik and attacked others in Bijinapally,” TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi said while speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday.

While referring to cases filed against Janardhan Reddy, Ravi said that police were resorting to excesses and registering ‘false cases’ against senior leaders who were standing for dalits and tribals. “There is no progress in the case and the culprits behind the attack are yet to be arrested. If the police fail to nab BRS leaders, we will start a jail bharo programme,” he said.