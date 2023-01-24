  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 23 Jan 2023 Cong demands arrest ...
Nation, Politics

Cong demands arrest of BRS man accused of killing ST activist

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Jan 24, 2023, 12:03 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2023, 7:32 am IST
TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi (Photo: Twitter)
 TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Buoyed by the support for its Dalita Girijana Atmagourava Sabha in Nagarkurnool on Sunday, Congress on Monday said it would intensify its agitation against the state government’s failure to take action against a BRS leader who has been accused of allegedly trying to kill a party worker from the ST community.

The party leaders have threatened to launch ‘jail bharo’, if the police fails to act against ruling party leaders. They said Sunday’s meeting at received a good response particularly from SC and ST community members of the area despite ‘hurdles’ created by local BRS leaders.

“The flexies which were erected for the public meeting were removed in the dark of the night. Moreover, the local MLA is talking ill about former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy. Despite all this, the meeting was a success. We demand immediate arrest of the perpetrators who tried to throttle Rathlavath Valya Naik and attacked others in Bijinapally,” TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi said while speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday.

While referring to cases filed against Janardhan Reddy, Ravi said that police were resorting to excesses and registering ‘false cases’ against senior leaders who were standing for dalits and tribals. “There is no progress in the case and the culprits behind the attack are yet to be arrested. If the police fail to nab BRS leaders, we will start a jail bharo programme,” he said.

...
Tags: mallu ravi, bharat rashtra samiti (brs), st activist killed
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 24 January 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. — DC Image

Cong seek CS nod for installing Ambedkar statue in Panjagutta

Speculations are rife that former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao's daughter Vani Devi is likely to get the whip post. (DC file image)

Race for Council posts heats up in BRS, whip post likely for Vani Devi

Tollywood actors Sreeleela, Anupama Parameswaran and Siddu Jonnalagada of DJ Tillu fame attended the launch event on the day. (Photo by arrangement)

Vasavi Group launches south India’s largest gated community

An official with the stamps and registration department at the Qutbullahpur SRO said there was no shortage of stamp papers. (DC File Image)

Stamp paper vendors charge exorbitant prices



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sonia at CPP: Why is government refusing debate on China?

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and NCP MP Supriya Sule during a protest near the Gandhi Statue demanding discussion on national security and Indo-China border dispute issue during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Join BJP or else CM's bulldozer is ready, MP minister warns Congress members

Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia (ANI)

India about brotherhood and unity, that's why Bharat Jodo Yatra is successful: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Fatehgarh Sahib, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Twitter deleted my post on BBC documentary critical of PM Modi: TMC MP Derek O'Brien

TMC MP Derek O'Brien (Image credit: Twitter/@derekobrienmp)

Shah to visit Adilabad, Peddapalli on Jan. 28

Amit Shah is launching the Yojana for Adilabad and Peddapalli Parliament constituencies in a single day. (File photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->