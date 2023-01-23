BJP state executive meet to chalk out agenda for party’s victory

Sanjay, addressing the state office-bearers meeting on Monday evening in Mahbubnagar, said the party would draw up and finalise a plan of action for the next three months, including a 15-day programme of conducting 900 street corner meetings. (DC)

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is beginning its preparations for the Assembly elections with its state executive meeting on Tuesday in Mahabubnagar, where party leaders will chalk out the key agenda to ensure its victory. The meet comes ahead of the government convening the Budget Session from February 3.

The primary objectives of the BJP meeting, which will be presided over by the party's state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and its national general secretary Sunil Bansal, who is also in charge of state party affairs, are to develop a strategy for the election-bound state, decide how to highlight the accomplishments of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government to the public, and adopt resolutions targeting the K. Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS government.

Sanjay, addressing the state office-bearers meeting on Monday evening in Mahbubnagar, said the party would draw up and finalise a plan of action for the next three months, including a 15-day programme of conducting 900 street corner meetings. The focus at these meetings will be to highlight the corruption by the Chandrashekar Rao government, and as part of these events, the party will also publish leaflets on this issue for distribution to people,” Snajay said.

It was decided that the party will discuss resolutions on the political situation, the state of agriculture and the condition of farmers, the financial situation of the government, and challenges faced by the SC, ST, and BC communities. There will be discussion of and approval of a specific resolution commending Prime Minister Modi for the financial assistance provided by the Central government to the state and its myriad programmes.

Following the state executive meeting on Tuesday, district executive meetings will be held between January 28 and 31, to be followed by mandal level meetings between February 1 and 5, Sanjay said.

Meanwhile, Sanjay, who reached Mahbubnagar, stopped on his way to inspect the ongoing works on an overbridge on the Jadcherla-Mahbubnagar road, and castigated the government for delaying its completion. The bridge was supposed to be ready in 2021 and viewing the delays, the Centre had provided the Rs 249 crore needed for the bridge. It will soon be inaugurated by central ministers, Sanjay said after the inspection.