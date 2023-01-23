  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 23 Jan 2023 Bhagat Singh Koshyar ...
Nation, Politics

Bhagat Singh Koshyari wants to step down as Maharashtra Governor

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 23, 2023, 7:02 pm IST
Updated Jan 23, 2023, 7:02 pm IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (PTI)
 Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (PTI)

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday expressed his desire to step down from his post and also announced that he also conveyed his wish to resign to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's recent visit to Mumbai.

Here is a look at the Governor's statements that triggered controversy, leading to the announcement by Raj Bhavan on Monday that he wants to quit the post.

Addressing a gathering in November last year, Koshyari said Chhatrapati Shivaji was an 'icon of olden times' and personalities like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari were the modern icons of the state.

Shivaji is an icon of the old era; I am talking about the new era. You will find (icons) right here. From Dr Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari, you will find them here," Koshyari had said.

In July last year, Koshyari said Mumbai would not remain the financial capital of the country if Gujaratis and Marwaris were removed from the city. His remark drew criticism from several opposition parties, with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying it is time to show him the famous Kolhapuri chappal.

While inaugurating new buildings of the Mumbai University, the Maharashtra Governor had urged the varsity vice-chancellor to name the new international students' hostel after freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

During a programme in Aurangabad in March last year, Koshyari said Samarth Ramdas was the guru' of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Many maharajas and chakravartis (emperors) were born on this land. But who would have asked about Chandragupta had there not been Chanakya? Who would have asked about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had there not been Samarth (Ramdas), said Koshyari.

A video of Koshyari went viral in March last year in which he is seen mocking the child marriage of social activists Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule. Savitribai got married at the age of 10 to Jyotirao, who was then 13. Now imagine, what would the boy and girl have been doing after marriage. What would they have been thinking? the Governor had said.

Uddhav Thackeray, when he was Maharashtra chief minister, accused Koshyari of being overactive, and pointed out that the Governor had not filled 12 vacant seats in the state Legislative Council despite the state government's recommendation.

In November 2019, Koshyari administered oath of office to Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister in a shock early morning swearing-in ceremony, amid BJP-Shiv Sena tussle over the CM's post.

...
Tags: bhagat singh koshyari, raj bhavan
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

Shivsena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar jointly address a press conference regarding their alliance, at Ambedkar Bhavan in Mumbai, Jan. 23, 2023.

Shiv Sena (UBT) and Prakash Ambedkar's VBA announce alliance

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo yatra in Samba district on Monday. — PTI

Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', at Hiranagar in Kathua district, Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Will get married when right girl comes along: Rahul Gandhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to take note of mass layoffs in tech firms



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM Modi expected to visit Hyderabad on February 13

It may be recalled that Modi was scheduled to visit Hyderabad on January 19 and flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam and take part in other events, but the trip was postponed. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

Sonia at CPP: Why is government refusing debate on China?

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and NCP MP Supriya Sule during a protest near the Gandhi Statue demanding discussion on national security and Indo-China border dispute issue during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Join BJP or else CM's bulldozer is ready, MP minister warns Congress members

Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia (ANI)

India about brotherhood and unity, that's why Bharat Jodo Yatra is successful: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Fatehgarh Sahib, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Twitter deleted my post on BBC documentary critical of PM Modi: TMC MP Derek O'Brien

TMC MP Derek O'Brien (Image credit: Twitter/@derekobrienmp)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->