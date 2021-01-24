Nation Politics 23 Jan 2021 Why Ramesh Kumar did ...
Why Ramesh Kumar did not conduct local body election in 2018: YSRC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 24, 2021, 12:14 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2021, 12:54 am IST
Ambati said Kumar was trying to hold polls before his tenure completed even when the state clarified that people’s lives were important
VIJAYAWADA: The YSR Congress on Saturday objected to State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar announcing the schedule for the local body elections.

Party official spokesperson Ambati Rambabu speaking to the media alleged that Kumar was “behaving like a political leader” and the official’s press meet earlier in the day reflected it. He alleged that Kumar was trying to conduct elections with the support of pro-Chandrababu Naidu officials to benefit the Telugu Desam.

 

Rambabu asked why Kumar did not conduct local body election on schedule in 2018 when the Telugu Desam was in power. “Why did the SEC not move court then for conducting the polls,” he asked.

Rambabu claimed that Kumar was trying to hold the elections before the completion of his tenure even though the state government had made it clear that people’s lives were important and that they were eagerly waiting for a vaccine and not elections. He said that the government had moved the Supreme Court and will make it clear that it can either hold a vaccination drive to save people from Covid-19 or conduct elections, but not both at the same time due to the insufficient workforce.

 

The YSRC spokesperson alleged that Kumar, Naidu and TD leader Nara Lokesh stay in Hyderabad fearing the pandemic and the concerns of the people and employees do not matter to them.

Rambabu alleged that Kumar held a press conference “in a protective glass chamber” but left no concern for the employees and the people who may be putting their lives at risk during electioneering. He asked who would be held responsible if anything happened to the employees or the public during the elections. “What would be lost if the elections were postponed by three months,” he asked.

 

The YSRC spokesperson said that the government was not afraid of the polls, as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had put public welfare in the forefront and had been working to transform the lives of the poor and weaker sections of society.

Tags: nimmagadda ramesh kumar, ambati rambabu, andhra pradesh panchayat polls row, covid-19. postpone panchayat polls andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


