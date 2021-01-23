Sena ‘shadows’ to keep tab on 12 temples: Pawan Kalyan

TIRUPATI: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said that his party would soon form shadow committees to keep an eye on the functioning of temple committees and boards of 12 major temples in the state, including Tirumala, and also check if there were any violations in the implementation of ‘dharmas’ in them.

“Despite the spate of attacks on places of worship in the state, the government's indifference in this matter would give impetus to those indulging in such unholy things”, Pawan Kalyan felt while addressing the media here on Friday along with the party’s political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar, before winding up his two-day tour to Tirupati and Tirumala.

The government has immediately arrested those who posted about temples on social media. But why was it so late in arresting a man who admitted to vandalizing idols in temples? It raises many doubts as to why the government took all those days to arrest the man, he said.

He alleged that political interference in temples and their trust boards has been causing disturbances for the past several years. He said political interferences and appointing politicians as members on temple trust boards, including TTD, should be stopped.

Pawan Kalyan slammed the decision of TTD trust board to keep open the ‘Vaikunta Dwaram’ at the sacred abode of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala for 10 days from Vaikunta Ekadasi. It was not fair to break centuries-old practices, he said, while recalling that the holy passage used to be kept open for devotees only on Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi days for several centuries.

Condemning the series of incidents of vandalism at temples in the state, he accused the state government of inaction in identifying and nabbing the perpetrators.

“Would the YSRC government show the same attitude if the same kind of attacks happened in places of worship of other faiths?” he questioned.

He also alleged that the law and order situation in the state has been deteriorating with the ruling party targeting and harassing common people and opposition parties when they post their views on various issues on social media platforms.

Replying to a question, the Jana Sena chief said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was a responsible and committed organisation.

“Is there still an organization anywhere in the world that is so committed to leave everything for the country even after all these decades?, Kalyan asked, while saying that he had never seen such a strong organisation in the world.

Pawan Kalyan donated Rs 30 lakh for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Jana Sena Chief handed over the cheque to the RSS state chief Bharatiji. He also gave a cheque for Rs 11,000 arranged by his personal staff.

He said “Lord Sri Ramachandra embodies dharma and tolerance, sacrifice and bravery. They are an inspiration to all. It is everyone’s responsibility to support construction of the temple in Ayodhya”.

“After knowing that I am donating, my personal staff members, including Muslims and Christians, have also raised Rs 11,000 for the purpose,” he added. Former minister and BJP leader Dr Kamineni Srinivas and RSS representatives participated in the programme.

TTD board chief donates Rs 10 lakh

Meanwhile, TTD Trust Board chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on Friday donated Rs 10 lakh towards the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

The board chief handed over a cheque for the amount to VHP and RSS representatives at his camp office in Tadepalligudem. He said that he will discuss in the upcoming TTD board meeting about providing financial assistance towards the construction of Ram Mandir on behalf of TTD.

VHP National President Milind Parande, Kshetra Secretary Kesava Hegde, State Vice-President PVS Naidu, RSS representatives Srinivasa Raju, Durgaprasad were also present.