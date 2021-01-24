Nation Politics 23 Jan 2021 SEC says 3.6 lakh fi ...
Nation, Politics

SEC says 3.6 lakh first-time voters will miss chance to vote in AP GP polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 24, 2021, 4:35 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2021, 4:35 am IST
SEC Ramesh alleges that the panchayat raj department failed to update its rolls with those who have completed 18 years of age
Maintaining that the SEC has no funds or manpower, Ramesh Kumar said the commission is still committed to conducting the elections, so that it can discharge its constitutional responsibility. (DC Photo: Narayana Rao)
 Maintaining that the SEC has no funds or manpower, Ramesh Kumar said the commission is still committed to conducting the elections, so that it can discharge its constitutional responsibility. (DC Photo: Narayana Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: Nearly 3.6 lakh first-time voters are missing their chance of exercising their franchise in the ensuing gram panchayat polls in Andhra Pradesh, state election commissioner (SEC) N. Ramesh Kumar has said.

Addressing a press conference while releasing the gram panchayat poll schedule here on Saturday, he maintained that though the State Election Commission wanted to adopt electoral rolls published on January 15, 2021, it was forced to hold elections as per the rolls published on January 1, 2019. This happened because the panchayat raj department failed to update its rolls with those who have completed 18 years of age, despite the SEC asking the department to do so.

 

The SEC maintained that though the state government had requested the State Election Commission to defer local body polls in wake of the case coming up for hearing before Supreme Court on Monday, he is going ahead with the polls as contestants and people are having high expectations on holding of the polls. He said he trusts that Chief Secretary and Director General of Police will extend their full cooperation in conducting the gram panchayat polls.

Maintaining that the SEC has no funds or manpower, Ramesh Kumar said the commission is still committed to conducting the elections, so that it can discharge its constitutional responsibility. He pointed out that this issue has already been brought to notice of the state government as well as judiciary.

 

Referring to objections being raised by a section of state employees on conduct of polls, the election commissioner pointed out that elections for local bodies and assemblies have been held in several states and are also scheduled to be organised in other states. It is thus not right to postpone elections, he underlined.

Expressing confidence that the state government will extend all support to SEC in holding the polls, he cautioned that in case it failed to do so, the state government will be solely held responsible. He asserted that it is his constitutional responsibility to conduct polls. Any difficulty in doing so will certainly be taken to the notice of Governor and the judiciary, he remarked.
On unanimous elections, the SEC said that they will keep a close watch on such phenomena.

 

Incidentally, though the SEC had called for a video conference with chief secretary, DGP, panchayat raj principal secretary and commissioner, district collectors, SPs and other officials at 3.00 p.m. on Saturday to discuss arrangements for conducting the polls, none of them logged in for the online conference.

...
Tags: local body polls in ap, sec n ramesh, 3.6 lakh first-time voters will miss chance to vote in ap gp polls


Related Stories

Phase-I Gram Panchayat polls on February 5 in Andhra Pradesh’s 11 districts
Botsa slams Naidu, SEC for expediting election process in Andhra Pradesh

Latest From Nation

K.T. Rama Rao has instructed officials to take up the Tank Bund beautification works and complete them on a war-footing. (DC Photo: Surenderreddy Singireddy)

A resplendent Tank Bund all set to captivate Hyderabadis

The parents body Hyderabad School Parents Association has urged the government to simplify the process of examination by limiting the syllabus to 50 per cent instead of the 30 per cent that has been announced. (Representational Photo:PTI)

SSC exams in Telangana to begin from May 17

Association president Chandrasekhar Reddy said AP government employees have risked their lives to control Coronavirus. Instead of appreciating them, the SEC is threatening to terminate and suspend employees in case they oppose the polls. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Employees warn of boycotting election duties in Andhra Pradesh

Turmeric farmers arguing with Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind in meeting at Chowtpally village in Kammarpally mandal on Saturday. —By arrangement

Nizamabad Turmeric farmers set deadline to MP Arvind to resign



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

India should have four capitals on a rotation basis: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Karnataka cabinet expansion likely on January 13, says CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi. BJP chief JP Nadda and party's incharge for Karnataka, Arun Singh were also present (Twitter/ANI)

Jagan seeks Central funds for housing scheme in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has taken a special drive to provide house sites to 30.75 lakh poor people and 68,677 acres of land, including 25,433 acres of government land, has been plotted and distributed to the eligible poor families (DC Image)

CM meet on Monday; decisions on school-reopening, vaccination, land & revenue likely

Ministers, district collectors and officials from the health, education, revenue, panchayat raj, as also municipal and forest departments will attend the CM meet. (DC Photo)

J&K elections: Gupkar alliance makes it big but BJP’s vote share is better

BJP's DDC polls in-charge Anurag Thakur along with BJP Mahila Morcha members after the party's candidate performance in the elections, at party office in Jammu, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham