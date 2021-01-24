Phase-I Gram Panchayat polls on February 5 in Andhra Pradesh’s 11 districts

VIJAYAWADA: The State Election Commission has issued notification for conduct of gram panchayat polls on February 5 from 6.30 am. to 3.30 pm in 11 districts during Phase-1. The districts left out are Vizianagaram and Prakasam. Polling during Phase-II will be held on February 9, Phase-III on February 13 and Phase-IV on February 17.

As per the notification released on Saturday by State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar, the notice for Phase-I elections will be released by the returning officer concerned on January 25 seeking filing of nominations by contestants between 10.30 am and 5 pm. Ward-wise electoral rolls of gram panchayats will be displayed on the same day. Scrutiny of nominations will be on January 28 from 8 am onwards. Appeal against rejection of nominations before the appellate authority will be accepted on January 29 up to 5 pm. Disposal of appeals will be taken up on January 30. Last date for withdrawal of candidatures is January 31 up to 3 pm.

The final list of contesting candidates will be published on January 31 after 3 pm. Polling will be conducted wherever necessary on February 5 from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm. Counting of votes will be taken up on the same day from 4 pm onwards. Results will be declared soon after completion of counting of votes and election of upa-sarpanch will also be held on the same day of declaring results. In case the election of upa-sarpanch is not held on that day, it will be held the next day.

Polling will be held in 14 revenue divisions covering 146 mandals in 11 districts.

As per the notification, polling will be held in three revenue divisions of Srikakulam district, including Srikakulam, Tekkali and Palakonda and in mandals of Etcherla, G. Sigadam, Ranasthalam, Gara, Srikakulam, Narasannapeta, Polaki, Jalumuru and Saravakota. In Visakhapatnam district, polling will be held in one revenue division of Visakhapatnam. The mandals include Bheemunipalem, Padmanabham, Anandapuram, Pendurthi, Sabbavaram and Paravada.

In East Godavari district, polling to be held in Amalapuram revenue division comprising mandals of Ainavilli, Allavaram, Amalapuram, Ambajipeta, Atreyapuram, I. Polavaram, Katrenikona, Kothapeta, Malikipuram, Mamidikuduru, P. Gannavaram, Ravulapalem, Razole, Sakhinetipalli and Uppalaguptam. In West Godavari district, polling to be held in Eluru revenue division in mandals of Bhimadole, Chinthalapudi, Denduluru, Dwaraka Tirumala, Eluru, Ganapavaram, Kamavarapukota, Lingapalem, Nallajarla, Nidamarru, Pedapudi, Pedavegi, Pentapadu, T. Narasapuram, Tadepalligudem and Ungutur.

In Krishna district, polling will be held in Nuzvid revenue division comprising mandals like A. Konduru, Agiripalli, Bapulapadu, Chatrai, Gampalagudem, Gannavaram, Musunuru, Nuzvid, Pamidimukkala, Reddigudem, Tiruvuru, Unguturu, Visannapeta and Vuyyuru. In Guntur district, polling will be held in Guntur revenue division among mandals of Amaravathi, Atchampet, Bellamkonda, Guntur, Krosur, Mangalagiri, Medikonduru, Muppala, Pedakakani, Pedakurapadu, Phirangipuram, Prathipadu, Rajupalem, Sattenapalli, Tadepalli, Tadikonda, Thullur and Vatticherukuru.

In Nellore district, polling will be held in Nellore revenue division in mandals of Buchireddypalem, Indukurpet, Kodavalur, Kovur, Manubolu, Muthukur, Nellore Rural, Podalakur, Rapur, T.P. Gudur, Venkatachalam and Vidavalur. In Kurnool district, polling will be held in Adoni revenue division in mandals Aluru, Chippagiri, Devanakonda, Halaharvi, Holagunda, Aspari, Kosigi, Kouthalam, Mantralayam, Peddakadubur, Adoni, Gonegandla, Nandavaram and Yemmaganur.

In Anantapur district, polling will be held in Adoni revenue division in mandals of Agali, Amarapuram, Chilamathur, Gorantla, Gudibanda, Hindupur, Lepakshi, Madagascar, Parigi, Penukonda, Roddam, Rolla and Somandepalli. In Kadapa district, polling will be held in two revenue divisions – Jammalamadugu and Kadapa. Their mandals include Pulivendula, Simhadripuram, Thondur, Vempalli, Vemula, Lingala, Jammalamadugu, Kondapuram, Muddanuru, Mylavaram and Peddamudium, Chakrayapet and Yerraguntla. In Chittoor district, polling will be held in Tirupati revenue division with mandals of B.N. Kendriya, Chandragiri, K.V.B. Puram, Nagalapuram, Pakala, Pichaturu, Pulicherla, Renigunta, Satyavedu, Srikalahasthi, Thottambedu, Tirupathi, Varadaiahpalem and Yerpedu.