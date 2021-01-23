Nation Politics 23 Jan 2021 OC JAC demands EWS r ...
Nation, Politics

OC JAC demands EWS reservations in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 23, 2021, 2:12 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2021, 2:24 am IST
AP Congress Committee working president Dr N. Tulasi Reddy requested the YSRC government to implement the EWS reservation
Poor youths from the upper castes have recently lost 26,807 jobs in the hirings done for village/ward volunteers by the state government.
 Poor youths from the upper castes have recently lost 26,807 jobs in the hirings done for village/ward volunteers by the state government.

Kurnool: With the Telangana State implementing EWS reservation for forward communities, the Reddy Association has stepped up the demand for its implementation in Andhra Pradesh also. OC JAC held a dharna near the collectorate here on Friday and performed a Milk Abhishek for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekara Rao.

Joint action committee for OC (OCJAC) state president Birru Pratap Reddy sought immediate implementation of the 10 per cent Economic Weaker Section (EWS) reservation in AP. After the protest dharna, the activists organised Palabhisekham at the flex of Prime Minister Modi, thanking him for having introduced this quota system in central government jobs.

 

Addressing the gathering, Pratap Reddy said while this was implemented elsewhere, AP has not taken such a step. He also demanded the setting up of a Reddy Corporation in the state.

He warned the government of a hunger strike if the demand is not met. “We would call a ‘Chalo Amaravathi’ protest in January last week to press this demand,” he said.

JAC steering committee leaders Manohar, Hemalath Reddy, Reddy Sankshema Sangam state media cell convener T Pratap Reddy and others participated in the protest.

Meanwhile, AP Congress Committee working president Dr N. Tulasi Reddy requested the YSRC government to implement the EWS reservation. He wrote a letter to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying unemployed youths among the upper castes not entitled now to reservation facility are having difficulty getting jobs. “The Centre had given 10 per cent reservation in central government schools as also in jobs to the upper caste poor via the 103rd amendment to the Constitution, he noted.

 

He recalled that the Congress and the YSR Congress had supported the constitutional amendment bill in Parliament. Several state governments have already implemented it. The Telangana government was preparing to implement this. The AP government was implementing EWS reservations in schools but not in job placements, he said.

Tulasireddy said the state government had recently stated it would issue special orders for this purpose. “Poor youths from the upper castes have recently lost 26,807 jobs in the hirings done for village/ward volunteers by the state government, as also in filling 12,589 vacancies in Secretariat and 971 vacancies in the medical sector. This, he said, was unfair and unconstitutional.

 

He appealed to the state government to issue orders implementing the 10 per cent EWS reservation on the lines of the 103rd Constitutional amendment.

...
Tags: tulasi reddy, jagan mohan reddy, ews quota for oc in andhra pradesh, ysrc government


Latest From Nation

The court has extended the interim orders that had restrained the government from insisting on furnishing personal details of non- agricultural property owners the court has extended the interim orders that had restrained the government from insisting on furnishing personal details of non- agricultural property owners and uploading of such details on Dharani portal. — DC Image

HC asks Centre to explain action on registration of non-agricultural land on Dharani

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee talks to the media after resigning as West Bengal forest minister, outside Raj Bhawan in Kolkata on Friday. (Photo:PTI)

Ahead of Modi, Didi show, West Bengal minister quits

Unlike the last 10 rounds of talks, at Friday’s meeting the two sides could not even reach a decision on the next date as the government also hardened its position saying it is ready to meet once the unions agree to discuss the suspension proposal. (Photo:PTI)

Center to okay only if farmers okay law freeze

Farmers of undivided Nizamabad and Karimnagar districts had participated in a series of agitations demanding establishment of Turmeric Board in Nizamabad. (DC Photo)

Farmers question BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind about his Turmeric Board promise



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Center to okay only if farmers okay law freeze

Unlike the last 10 rounds of talks, at Friday’s meeting the two sides could not even reach a decision on the next date as the government also hardened its position saying it is ready to meet once the unions agree to discuss the suspension proposal. (Photo:PTI)

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves for Delhi, triggering speculations

The political grapevine had it that Palaniswami has gone to explain to the Prime Ministers and other leaders of the BJP the difficulties in allowing the T T V Dhinakaran-led AMMK merge with the AIADMK at this point of time.(Representational Photo:DC)

Karnataka cabinet expansion likely on January 13, says CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi. BJP chief JP Nadda and party's incharge for Karnataka, Arun Singh were also present (Twitter/ANI)

Jagan seeks Central funds for housing scheme in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has taken a special drive to provide house sites to 30.75 lakh poor people and 68,677 acres of land, including 25,433 acres of government land, has been plotted and distributed to the eligible poor families (DC Image)

CM meet on Monday; decisions on school-reopening, vaccination, land & revenue likely

Ministers, district collectors and officials from the health, education, revenue, panchayat raj, as also municipal and forest departments will attend the CM meet. (DC Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham