7 ministers in trouble even if TRS wins polls

Hyderabad: Even if the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) wins the municipal elections, seven ministers are likely to be in trouble, an analysis by the party shows.

Before the municipal elections, the TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao reportedly warned ministers in a party meeting that he will drop them from the Cabinet if they fail to deliver the goods in the municipal elections.

Going by the polling trend, TRS leaders have analysed the prospects of party candidates district wise. According to sources, it has been found that seven ministers are likely to face a problem. Some are very close to the Chief Minister and some have been newly inducted into the cabinet.

Some ministers will get a majority of the wards in the own municipality, but they may fail to get a majority of wards in other municipalities in their respective districts. They may fall short in getting a majority of wards and winning the municipal chairperson’s post on their own. However, with the help of ex officio members to be nominated by the state government, the TRS will win the chairpersons’ posts in some municipalities represented by these seven ministers.

The TRS is very confident of repeating its success in the ZPTC elections, where it won all the Zilla Parishads in the state.

A senior TRS leader said that going by the polling trend, overall the party is going to sweep all municipalities and municipal corporations. He said that the Congress and the BJP, which are claiming to be alternatives to the TRS, are far back in the municipal elections.

After winning three and four Lok Sabha seats respectively, the Congress and BJP believe the same trend will continue in the municipal elections. But the TRS’ analysis is that it will be difficult for the two parties to retain the vote share they got in the Lok Sabha elections. The TRS believes that in the municipal elections its performance will be better than in the MPTC and ZPTC elections.