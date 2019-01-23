search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Lok Sabha elections: Two-pronged plan to take on the BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Jan 23, 2019, 12:37 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2019, 12:59 am IST
According to local political equations, they want to have two types of alliances, pre-poll and post-poll.
Though the main target of all Opposition parties is to defeat the BJP, groupings within the Opposition have different agenda.
 Though the main target of all Opposition parties is to defeat the BJP, groupings within the Opposition have different agenda.

Hyderabad: Opposition parties at national level are adopting a new strategy to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to local political equations, they want to have two types of alliances, pre-poll and post-poll.

 

The aim of the pre-poll alliance is to defeat the BJP, and of the post-poll alliance is to see that the BJP does not get to form the government with the support of other parties.

Though the main target of all Opposition parties is to defeat the BJP, groupings within the Opposition have different agenda.

One group is anti-BJP and anti-Congress, another is anti-BJP and pro-Congress, and the third will take a decision according to the political situation that prevails post-polls.

In the proposed Mahagathbandan, or grand alliance, there are more regional parties than national parties.

Regional parties are confined to one or two states, and it is not possible to have an alliance with other parties for the elections.

For example, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti in Telangana state and YSR Congress in AP are against both the BJP and the Congress.

And for both, the Congress is the main rival, so their first preference is an anti-BJP and anti-Congress government at the Centre.

Neither the TRS nor the YSRC will support the Congress at any price at the national level. These two parties cannot have any alliances in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections as they are confined to their own states, however, these two parties will have a post poll alliance.  

For the ruling Telugu Desam (TD) in Andhra Pradesh, the BJP is the main rival at national level. As of now, the TD’s stand is pro Congress at national level and it will not support the BJP at national level.

In Telangana, the Majlis Ittihadul Muslimeen (MIM), which is friendly to the TRS, is also anti BJP and anti Congress.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party headed by former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is anti BJP and pro Congress and the Bahujana Samaj Party (BSP), headed by former Chief Minister Mayawati, is anti BJP and anti Congress. But these two parties have declared they are in alliance in Uttar Pradesh in the parliamentary elections. Akhilesh Yadav may support anti BJP and anti Congress forces to form the government at the centre.

The stand of the president of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is to maintain an equal distance from the BJP and the Congress.  

Telugu Desam leaders believe that the BJD will not support the BJP at national level in the post poll scenario, but it will support the Congress if necessary.

The stand of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of Tamil Nadu and the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal is also anti BJP and pro Congress. The Trinamool Congress also may support anti

BJP and anti Congress forces at the Centre if necessary. Janata Dal leader and senior most politician, Sharad Yadav, who is trying to unite opposition parties against the BJP, says there will be two kinds of alliances - total unity and possible unity - across states to reach the Opposition's goal of removing the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

In an interview to a news agency, Sharad Yadav said, “The effort is for total unity, but if that is not possible, then there will be possible unity.”

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, defending his party’s alliance with the BSP and to keep the Congress out of the alliance, said, “The SP and BSP in Uttar Pradesh have taken a decision to correct the poll arithmetic in the state with the aim of defeating the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.”

...
Tags: bharatiya janata party, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

United Opposition has no common PM face


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Players need to realise their roles, can't abuse system: Dravid on Pandya-Rahul row

The players have been suspended pending an inquiry by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and their fate is set to be decided by an ombudsman, which will be appointed by the Supreme Court. (Photo: Instagram/AFP)
 

Alexa! Tell KFC that I am very hungry

Users need to just say “Alexa, launch/Start KFC”, check out the latest items on the menu
 

PM Modi praises Gujarat couple who designed Rafale-themed wedding card

The wedding invitation card had a dedicated page justifying the NDA government’s decision to buy Rafale fighter jets. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab)
 

Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch review: The 4K UHD smart TV you can blindly buy

The new Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch features a stronger chassis but loses out on the thin profile that the Mi TV 4 had to offer.
 

New Biometric Privacy Platform to safeguard AADHAAR data

The online authentication capability and biometric capture capabilities will also be fully compliant with the UIDAI certification requirements for multi-modal biometric authentication (Face, Finger and IRIS).
 

New WhatsApp rule: Restricted message forwarding

WhatsApp, which has around 1.5 billion users, has been trying to find ways to stop misuse of the app, following global concern that the platform was being used to spread fake news, manipulated photos, videos without context, and audio hoaxes, with no way to monitor their origin or full reach.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM Modi says sense of duty turned into sense of entitlement after Independence

The prime minister was addressing a gathering at the concluding ceremony of a 150-km march organised by Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi this year after his speech at the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Varanasi. (Photo: File)

‘Can be discussed after polls’: Akhilesh Yadav on his choice of new PM

‘We can't answer right now. We will answer it after the elections,’ SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, on working with Congress. (Photo: File)

'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' only gimmick? Sena takes on Centre over economic survey

‘The gap between the rich and poor is growing faster in India, this report has kept this truth in front of the entire world,’ Shiv Sena stated in its mouthpiece, Saamana. (Photo: ANI | File)

‘EVM hacking next big lie after Rafale’: Jaitley hits back at Congress

‘Does the Congress feel that the people are so gullible that they will swallow any garbage?’ Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said. (Photo: File)

Delhi BJP files defamation case against Kejriwal, other AAP leaders

Earlier on December 6 last year, Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted, ‘Not 40k. Total 30 lakh votes deleted. 4 lakh Baniyas, 8 lakh Muslims, 15 lakh Poorvanchalis and 3 lakh rest.’ (Photo: PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham