K Chandrasekhar Rao, wife perform four yagams on Day-2

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his wife Shobha Rao performs Maha Harathi as part of the Chaturveda Paraspara Maharudra Sahasra Chandi Yagam at his farmhouse in Erravelli village on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his wife Shobha Rao on Tuesday conducted Maha Harathi, Madyahnika Pujas with Manthra Pushpam on the second day of the ongoing five-day Chaturveda Paraspara Maharudra Sahasra Chandi Yagam at his farmhouse in Erravelli village in Siddipet district.

As many as 100 seers completed 200 Chandi Parayanas on the second day of the Maha Chandi Yagam from 9 am. Maha Rudra Yagam started with the recitation of Shanthi Patam and seers completed 41 Ekadasha Abhish-ekhas and as part of Raja-shyamala Yagam seers conducted Rajashyamala Anustanam, Homam, Rajashyamala Maha Vidya Parayanam, Homam, and Sahasra Namarchana. Ten seers chanted 10,000 hymns as part of Bagalamukhi Devi Yaga.

Among those leading the yagam rituals were Veda Pundits Madgula Manikya Somayajulu Puranam Maheswara Sharma, Mangalampally Venugopal Sharma, Venkateswara Sharma, Phani Shashank Sharma, Gangavaram Narayana Sharma, G. Kameshwara Sharma and Kasula Chandrasekar Sharma.

After participating in the rituals in the morning, Mr Rao left for Delhi in the afternoon to attend the marriage reception of the son of Harshvardhan, Union minister for Forests and Environment. He will return to the city at night in a special aircraft and will participate in Yagam on Wednesday.