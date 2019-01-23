Chandrababu Naidu meets Rahul Gandhi, sparks speculations

Vijayawada: AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the latter’s residence in New Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting assumed significance in the backdrop of the Congress president skipping the anti-BJP rally held in Kolkata recently, with some parties in the Front mooted by the TD supremo not ready to accept Mr Gandhi’s leadership.

Mr Naidu is said to have discussed with Mr Gandhi the Kolkata rally and all that transpired there. The AP CM who will be in Delhi on Wednesday to take part in the anti-BJP meeting that will be held.

This comes after sections of both the TD and the Congress in AP expressed their displeasure against any poll pact between both the two parties after the drubbing in Telangana state.

Mr Naidu also met CJI Justice Ranjan Gogoi and invited him to be the Chief Guest at the inauguration of the interim High Court complex in Amaravati.