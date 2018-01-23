search on deccanchronicle.com
Kamal Haasan plans February 21 meet with fans for political entry

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 23, 2018, 5:54 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2018, 5:54 am IST
The actor's comments come days after he made his intentions clear of his political plunge.
Actor Kamal Haasan interacts with his supporters at his residence in Alwarpet on Monday (Photo: DC)
Chennai: Kick-starting consultations with his supporters ahead of his state-wide tour from February 21, actor-activist Kamal Haasan on Monday identified three key sectors — health, education and transport — which he hopes to “set right” through digital technology in his lifetime.

Kamal had a very tight schedule on Monday during which he inaugurated digital banking branch of Canara Bank in Velachery and held back-to-back interactions with his supporters from Madurai, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram districts on his state-wide tour.

 

Addressing his supporters gathered outside his Alwarpet residence, Kamal said his political journey would set new precedents for social work and hoped to find “new friends and brothers” during his journey. The actor also scotched speculation about a grand public meeting in Madurai on February 24 after his visit to A. P.J. Abdul Kalam's residence in Rameswaram.

“There is no public meeting scheduled for February 24 in Madurai. We are concentrating only on the tour for now,” Kamal said. At the Canara Bank event, the actor stressed the importance of digital technology and emphasised on Tamil Nadu embracing the technology to scale new heights.

“Tamil Nadu has always been a pioneer in digital technology and I wish the state's villages and are connected digitally and I hope to see them get to reality in my life time. The three areas which need to tap digital more are health, education and transport,” the actor said.

The actor's comments come days after he made his intentions clear of his political plunge. Kamal will begin his political journey on February 21 from Rameswaram, located in his home district of Ramanathapuram, and launch state-wide tour to meet the people.

The actor has promised that his politics will usher in a new era in Tamil Nadu. He has already announced that his mobile application would be launched soon that would enable common man air their grievances.

Tags: kamal haasan, a p j abdul kalam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




