  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 22 Dec 2022 Telangana Congress w ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana Congress war room raid: HC stays cybercrime notices

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Dec 22, 2022, 12:32 am IST
Updated Dec 22, 2022, 12:32 am IST
Justice Surender reminded the senior counsel that Santosh, and others were not arrayed as accused in the FIR registered in the poaching case, Therefore, the notices have been stayed. However, in this particular case, the petitioners were arrayed as accused. Explaining the circumstances surrounding the filing of the FIR, the petitioners’ counsel brought to the attention of the court that the police had carried out the raids due to a parody or spoof of the allegedly offensive video that was clearly superimposed onto the faces of the actors in scenes from the well-known film Maya Bazar. (File Photo: PTI)
 Justice Surender reminded the senior counsel that Santosh, and others were not arrayed as accused in the FIR registered in the poaching case, Therefore, the notices have been stayed. However, in this particular case, the petitioners were arrayed as accused. Explaining the circumstances surrounding the filing of the FIR, the petitioners’ counsel brought to the attention of the court that the police had carried out the raids due to a parody or spoof of the allegedly offensive video that was clearly superimposed onto the faces of the actors in scenes from the well-known film Maya Bazar. (File Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday stayed the 41A CrPC notices issued by the Cybercrime wing of the Hyderabad city police to the Congress war room staffers, Manda Sri Prathap, Shashank Kakineni, and Ishant Sharma.

The police had raided the Telangana Congress war room run by the party's poll strategist, Sunil Kanugolu, last week for allegedly making defamatory comments about Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and posting the same on social media platforms. Kanugolu was named as the prime accused in the case, along with three who worked for him. Kanugolu is still absconding.

The three Congress employees had moved the High Court pleading that the FIR against them be quashed and that all further proceedings be stayed. Through their counsel, they argued their case by citing the High Court’s earlier rulings in the TRS MLAs poaching case, in which the court had stayed the 41A CrPC notices issued to B.L. Santosh, the BJP national secretary, and others, as precedent.

Senior counsel C.V. Mohan Reddy, representing the petitioners, outlined the reasons for the delay in filing the FIR by the police and elaborated that the police raid on the Congress war room at Inorbit Mall and the filing of the case were malicious and politically motivated, and asked for a stay of the notices.

However, Justice Surender reminded the senior counsel that Santosh, and others were not arrayed as accused in the FIR registered in the poaching case, Therefore, the notices have been stayed.

However, in this particular case, the petitioners were arrayed as accused. Explaining the circumstances surrounding the filing of the FIR, the petitioners’ counsel brought to the attention of the court that the police had carried out the raids due to a parody or spoof of the allegedly offensive video that was clearly superimposed onto the faces of the actors in scenes from the well-known film Maya Bazar. He claimed that the accusations made in the FIR were unrelated to the incident.

State public prosecutor C. Pratap Reddy stated that the petitioners are included as an accused party in the FIR and that all relevant materials were seized in their presence along with their signatures on the panchanama.

The petitioners were required to abide by the 41-A notices since they were named as the accused in the proceedings and material evidence of the alleged offence had already been seized. In light of the arguments made by both parties, the court postponed making any decisions in the matter while staying the petitioners’ notices until the following Friday.

...
Tags: chief justice of the telangana high court, hyderabad city police, raid on congress war room, telangana congress, telangana state chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, defamatory posts, 35 per cent attendance first day, trs mlas poaching case, bjp national general secretary b.l. santosh, c. pratap reddy, poachgate case
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

TD chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu tries to give a presentation instead of a political speech. (DC File Photo)

TD chief tries to give a presentation instead of a political speech

Chandrababu Naidu (in picture) had promised to provide reservations to Kapus during the 2014 elections, appointed the Manjunatha Commission and the government received the report. Later, Naidu provided five per cent reservations to Kapus out of the EWC quota of ten per cent. —

Kapu reservations in AP: Centre says state can decide

Enforcement Directorate. (Photo: Representational Image/Facebook)

Rohit Anand is new head of Hyderabad ED

The BRS is nothing more than a rehabilitation centre for leaders sidelined by their respective parties, Prabhakar said. — DC Image

Corrupt political parties ganged up with BRS: BJP



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTT for the week ending December 23

Lily Collins returns as Emily in ‘Emily in Paris’ as the third season drops this week on Netflix on December 21. (Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Silence on matters of serious concern defining feature of this govt's tenure: Sonia

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi during a protest near the Gandhi Statue demanding discussion on national security and Indo-China border dispute issue during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Punjab CM meets KCR, pitches for united fight against BJP

Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Singh Mann met Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday — Twitter

BJP flays KTR for comments on Bandi

The BJP severely criticised IT minister and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for the latter’s comments on state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on taking drugs tests. (File Image: DC)

Bandi questions KTR’s response in drugs case

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo: Twitter)

Congress to hold meeting of newly-elected Himachal MLAs today

Congress workers celebrates the party's victory in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->