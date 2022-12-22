  
Rushikonda Hill issue under probe, Union minister tells Parliament

Published Dec 22, 2022, 11:33 pm IST
Updated Dec 22, 2022, 11:46 pm IST
Visakhapatnam: Union minister of state for environment, forest and climate change Ashwini Kumar Choubey, has stated in Parliament that the Rushikonda Hill constructions issue is under investigation by a ministerial panel.

Replying to question from Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on
Thursday, the minister said the ministry has granted CRZ clearance on May
19, 2021 for development of tourism in an area of 9.88 acres with a total
built-up area of 19967.97 square metres in Rushikonda, based on an
application from the AP Tourism Development Corporation.

Asked whether the ministry was aware that additional construction over
excess land has been undertaken in violation of the permission granted and
CRZ regulations, the minister said the AP high court had directed the
ministry to depute a team for a survey of the area and take a report as to
the exact area over which the construction activity took place and the area
that has been used for the sloping.

Asked about the powers of the Central government to act against
environmental violations, the minister said Section 3 of the Environment
(Protection) Act, 1986, empowered it to take all steps as it deems necessary
or expedient for protecting and improving the quality of environment and
preventing, controlling and abating environmental pollution.

Section 5 of the act empowers the central government to issue directions,
and section 23 deals with the power of the Centre to delegate powers and
functions under the act as it may deem necessary or expedient, to any
officer, state government or other authority.

