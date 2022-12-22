Rushikonda Hill issue under probe, Union minister tells Parliament

Replying to question from Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao (in picture) on Thursday, the minister said the ministry has granted CRZ clearance on May 19, 2021 for development of tourism in an area of 9.88 acres with a total built-up area of 19967.97 square metres in Rushikonda, based on an application from the AP Tourism Development Corporation. — DC File Image

Visakhapatnam: Union minister of state for environment, forest and climate change Ashwini Kumar Choubey, has stated in Parliament that the Rushikonda Hill constructions issue is under investigation by a ministerial panel.

Replying to question from Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on

Thursday, the minister said the ministry has granted CRZ clearance on May

19, 2021 for development of tourism in an area of 9.88 acres with a total

built-up area of 19967.97 square metres in Rushikonda, based on an

application from the AP Tourism Development Corporation.

Asked whether the ministry was aware that additional construction over

excess land has been undertaken in violation of the permission granted and

CRZ regulations, the minister said the AP high court had directed the

ministry to depute a team for a survey of the area and take a report as to

the exact area over which the construction activity took place and the area

that has been used for the sloping.

Asked about the powers of the Central government to act against

environmental violations, the minister said Section 3 of the Environment

(Protection) Act, 1986, empowered it to take all steps as it deems necessary

or expedient for protecting and improving the quality of environment and

preventing, controlling and abating environmental pollution.

Section 5 of the act empowers the central government to issue directions,

and section 23 deals with the power of the Centre to delegate powers and

functions under the act as it may deem necessary or expedient, to any

officer, state government or other authority.