Real Hyderabad ignored to pursue Hitec city: Kishan Reddy

Telangana state government has no concept of what an international city is, and tries to get away by displaying Hitec City as the only showpiece to stake this false claim, said Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday during his day-long walk in the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency he represents in Parliament. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said the Telangana state government has completely ignored development of the city where either the AIMIM, or the BRS does not represent Assembly constituencies that fall in the city.

The minister who undertook a padayatra in the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency he represents in Parliament, also said during the course of the day-long walk, that the Telangana state government has no concept of what an international city is, and tries to get away by displaying Hitec City as some main rains the only showpieces to stake this false claim.

Kishan Reddy, who walked through Nampally, Asifnagar, and Musheerabad Assembly segments that are part of the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, said localities in non-AIMIM and non-TRS represented areas in the city were suffering from bad roads, poor street lighting, and supply of polluted drinking water.

“It is pathetic that the GHMC says it does not have funds to replace burnt out street lamps. In several localities, people are living without access to basic amenities. Never before have we witnessed GHMC contractors holding dharnas demanding that their bills be cleared,” he said.

“The real Hyderabad is being ignored in the pursuit of developing hi tech areas of the city. The state government must spend more to ensure equitable development across all localities of Hyderabad, especially as this city provides 8 per cent of all revenues earned by the Telangana government,” he said.