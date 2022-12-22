On truce mission, Diggy pulls up TPCC leaders

HYDERABAD: AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh, who met TPCC leaders in an attempt to quell infighting, reportedly warned them against making public statements about party matters.

Singh spoke to state leaders at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday to find an amicable solution to the confrontation between the party seniors and loyalists and “migrants and newcomers.”

Singh is expected to address a press conference on Friday before leaving for Delhi.

TPCC leaders reportedly asked Singh to replace Manickam Tagore as AICC incharge for Telangana affairs. Sources said Singh told them that the high command would take a call on the issue and asked them not to engage with the media on internal affairs as it could dent the party’s prospects during the elections.

Veteran leader V. Hanumantha Rao was the first to meet Singh, who reportedly gave 10 to 15 minutes for each leader to air their views. He reportedly favoured leaders meeting him individually as it was felt that a joint meeting could lead to chaos.

Singh heard the dissident leaders over their objections to the recently reconstituted party panels, which triggered the tussle between seniors and newcomers.

Seniors reportedly complained to him against newcomers projecting them as 'coverts' in the party and the social media campaign against them.

Singh reportedly sought explanation on how the party had failed to retain power even after the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) had granted Telangana statehood.

Those who flocked to Gandhi Bhavan to meet Singh included K. Jana Reddy, Janardhan Reddy, Renuka Choudhary, Dr Geetha Reddy, Hanumantha Rao, M. Kodanda Reddy and Seethakka.

Singh's visit to the city was necessitated by the resignation of 13 PCC members believed to be loyalists of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, including Seethakka and Vem Narender Reddy, to protest the seniors’ attack against “migrants.”