Jagan’s hectic tour of Kadapa, Kamalapuram, Pulivendula starting today

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would tour the YSR Kadapa district for three days from Friday and would celebrate Christmas in Pulivendula.

Jagan Mohan Reddy would visit the Ameen Peer Dargah and participate in several programmes during the 3-day tour.

The CM would leave his Tadepalli residence at 10.15 am and reach Kadapa airport at 11.30 am. From 11.50am to 12.20 pm, he would participate in the special prayers at the Ameen Peer Dargah in Kadapa.

From 12.35 pm to 12.45 pm he would visit Industries adviser Rajoli Veera Reddy at his residence and reach the residence of APSRTC chairman Duggayapalle Mallikarjuna Reddy at 1 pm.

Between 1.15 pm and 1.25 pm, he would attend the wedding of the son of YSRC state secretary Afzal Khan at the Madhavi Convention Centre in Kadapa.

The CM would reach Kamalapuram at 2.05 pm and address a public meeting and lay the foundations for various development programmes. At 4.50 pm, he will reach Idupulapaya and have a night’s stay at the YSR Guest House.

On December 24, Jagan Mohan Reddy would reach the YSR Ghat, where special prayers would be held from 9.10 am to 9.40 am. Between 10 am and 12 noon, he would participate in prayers at the Idupulapaya church.

The CM would reach Bhaskarapuram in Pulivendula at 12.40pm. From 1.10 pm to 1.20 pm, he would open Vijaya Homes Junction.

He would be at Kadiri Road Junction from1.30 pm to 1.40 pm when the expanded road would be reopened for traffic.

The Chief Minister would inaugurate the vegetable market between 1.50 pm and 2 pm. From 2.05 pm to 2.20 pm, he would be at an event to start the Mythri layout. From 2.35 pm to 2.50 pm, he would open the Rayalapuram bridge.

The Chief Minister would, from 3 pm to 3.30 pm, be at an event to start the Dr YSR bus stand and address the people. From 3.35 pm to 3.55 pm, he would launch the Ahobilapuram School development works. From 4.05 pm to 4.20 pm, 10 MLD STPs would be started. The Jagan Mohan Reddy would reach Idupulapaya at 5.40 pm and stay there for the night.

On December 25, Jagan Mohan Reddy would leave Idupulapaya Estate at 8.40 am and reach Pulivendula at 9.05 am. From 9.15 am to 10.15 am, he would participate in Christmas prayers at the CSI church. He would leave Pulivendula at 10.25 am and reach the Tadepalli residence at 12.20 pm.