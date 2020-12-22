Nation Politics 22 Dec 2020 Didi asks Shah to ch ...
Nation, Politics

Didi asks Shah to check facts on Bengal growth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Dec 22, 2020, 7:32 am IST
Updated Dec 22, 2020, 9:41 am IST
Trinamul Congress supremo also cautioned him against lying as a home minister for his political mileage
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during an event on Christmas celebrations, in Kolkata, Monday, December 21, 2020. (PTI /Ashok Bhaumik)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during an event on Christmas celebrations, in Kolkata, Monday, December 21, 2020. (PTI /Ashok Bhaumik)

Kolkata: Calling the BJP a “party of cheats”, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday squarely accused Union home minister Amit Shah of spreading “lies” about her government’s performance during his two-day visit to the state.

Asking Mr Shah to “cross check” his statements, the Trinamul Congress supremo also cautioned him against lying as a home minister for his political mileage and urged him to tell the “truth” about the state.

Inaugurating the Kolkata Christmas Festival at Allen Park in Park Street, Ms Banerjee, in an oblique reference to Mr Shah, said: “Bengal is No. 1 in so many sectors. Some people, I am sorry to say, are coming here from Delhi. If I do anything wrong, I will apologise to them. But please tell me why you are telling a garbage of lies to the people. Tell the truth.”

Meanwhile, election strategist Prashant Kishor, who has been in the eye of the storm of the rebel brigade within the ruling TMC over his role in party affairs, leading many to defect to the BJP, on Monday made a startling prediction that the saffron party would “struggle to cross double digits” in the next year’s Assembly elections. He also promised he would quit Twitter if proved wrong.

In a blistering attack on the BJP over communal politics, the CM said: “We love our Constitution. It is our pillar. But can you tell me if it thoroughly nurtured, and accepted the in real sense, secularism in India? No. It is typical politics of hatred that is going on. I condemn it.”

Earlier, at Nabanna, the state secretariat, Ms Banerjee boasted of West Bengal’s achievements in all sectors with facts and figures, and attacked Mr Shah and his party.

She alleged: “The BJP is a party of cheats. For politics, they can do and say anything. Hope Mr Shah knows what is gold or not. Speaking for a political party and furnishing false information does not suit a home minister. Amitji, yeh aapko shobha nehi deti hai. It is not right for you to talk of false and wrong information which were prepared by your party workers. You do not have an idea of it. Please cross check what you say. I have the evidence against whatever you claimed.”

Reaffirming her fierce opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register, she added: “When the CAA was passed, I started opposing it. They (BJP) cannot decide the fate of citizens. Let them decide their own fate. We are against the CAA, NRC and NPR. Nothing has been withdrawn. They exist. We will fight a battle against them. We will not allow anyone to go out of the country.”

The TMC chief announced that she would lead a rally on the route of Mr Shah’s roadshow in Bolpur on Sunday, in Birbhum on December 29.

...
Tags: cm mamata banerjee, amit shah, didi against amit shah, trinamul congress supremo, communal politics
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

The minister said that there has been a phenomenal growth of 55.71 percent national highway length in the last six years in the state (Photo credit:Twitter)

Gadkari lays foundation for 14 NH projects in Telangana

A shopkeeper prepares a giant mannequin wearing a mask as an awareness against the coronavirus in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (AP)

Latest: 617 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in Telangana

Taken aback by the incident, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now planning to reassess all properties in the city limits. (Representational Image: PTI)

Corrupt bill collectors rob GHMC of Rs 200 crore property tax annually

Youngsters rejoice themselves as the temperatures came down on the way to Lammasingi in Visakhapatnam. (DC Image)

Lambasingi in AP chills at 5 degrees Celsius



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Tomar meet PM Modi ahead of farmer-govt meeting

Union Minister for Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses media representatives as MoS for Commerce Som Prakash looks on after a meeting with farmers over the new farm laws, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (PTI)

Bandi Sanjay’s aggressive agenda benefits BJP in Hyderabad civic polls

The party drafted top vote-catchers like Union minister Amit Shah, who held a hugely successful road show in Secunderabad. — Deepak Deshpande

Rajini, Alagiri to support Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves at supporters in Chennai. (PTI)

KCR greets Modi on Central Vista

Chief Minister Rao said “the existing government infrastructure in the national capital is inadequate and associated with our colonial past.

Owaisi talk on Rohingya election stunt: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah press meet at State BJP office Nampally in Hyderabad. (DC Image:SSR)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham