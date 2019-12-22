Yediyurappa announces Rs 10 lakh for 2 killed in Karnataka protest

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the two people who died during the protests in Mangaluru on December 19. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the two people who died during the protests in Mangaluru on December 19.

Two persons identified as Jaleel (43) of Kudroli and Nousheen (49) of Bengre had died at a private hospital following the bullet injuries they sustained in police firing during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The police have also mentioned their names in the FIR registered in connection with the violence that erupted during the protests.

This comes amid large-scale opposition and major protest across the country against the act, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.