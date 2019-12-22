Nation Politics 22 Dec 2019 'Unity in diver ...
'Unity in diversity is India's speciality,' says PM Modi at Delhi rally

ANI
Published Dec 22, 2019, 2:20 pm IST
Updated Dec 22, 2019, 2:22 pm IST
A massive crowd has gathered at Delhi's Ramlila maidan ahead of Prime Minister Modi's address at the rally ground.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday began his address at the BJP rally at Ramlila Maidan with the slogan 'Unity in diversity is India's speciality'. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday began his address at the BJP rally at Ramlila Maidan with the slogan 'Unity in diversity is India's speciality'.

Amid the chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai, the Prime Minister urged the crowds to join him in saying, "Vividha me ekta, Bharat ki visheshta" (Unity in diversity is India's speciality).

 

The people present at the rally joined the Prime Minister after being urged by him.

Terming the people of Delhi as his "VIPs", Modi said it is his government's priority to boost ease of living for residents of the capital.

PM Modi was welcomed by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari at the venue, along with other senior functionaries of the party.

The rally has been organised by the party for thanking the Prime Minister for the decision of regularising unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

Tiwari, who spoke just before Modi, welcomed him to take the mic and address the crowd which had gathered in large numbers to listen to his speech.

The Prime Minister went on to speak about the party's promise of giving ownership rights to close to 40 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital, which has been fulfilled through a recent decision.

 

...
