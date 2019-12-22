Nation Politics 22 Dec 2019 'Return to Myan ...
Nation, Politics

'Return to Myanmar not less than death warrant': Rohingyas wary of future after CAA

PTI
Published Dec 22, 2019, 4:17 pm IST
Updated Dec 22, 2019, 4:19 pm IST
Earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said in Parliament that 'Rohingyas will never be accepted as citizens of India'.
"It was a blessing to wake up every morning and not have to worry whether we will make it through the day," says 18-year-old Raheema, a Rohingya Muslim, recalling her first few days in India after she fled her home in Myanmar to escape persecution. (Representational Image)
 "It was a blessing to wake up every morning and not have to worry whether we will make it through the day," says 18-year-old Raheema, a Rohingya Muslim, recalling her first few days in India after she fled her home in Myanmar to escape persecution. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: "It was a blessing to wake up every morning and not have to worry whether we will make it through the day," says 18-year-old Raheema, a Rohingya Muslim, recalling her first few days in India after she fled her home in Myanmar to escape persecution.

The "nightmares" that she thought were a thing of past, the teenager said, have returned to haunt her after she heard on radio at a grocery shop that the government has brought in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and what it means.

 

"Slowly India has become our home," Raheema, who came to India six years ago with her two brothers, told PTI at a refugee camp in south Delhi. "The situation for us is worse than that for anyone else who would not be given Indian citizenship. We will be sent back to a country that we fled to escape violence and returning there would be nothing less than a death warrant for us. I don't want to get involved in politics but the situation is very difficult for us now," she said.

Raheema is one of the estimated 40,000 Rohingyas living in India. Most of them are living in refugee camps across the country.

Also living in the south Delhi camp is 22-year-old Salaam.

He said he had to flee his village Tula Toli in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state overnight after the army allegedly burnt his house, killed his family members and told him he was next.

"I crossed over to Bangladesh on foot with around 35 people from my village. I went to Cox's Bazar and worked as a daily wage labourer for four months before coming to India with a few others," he recalled.

Salaam said things were extremely critical when he left his village. "I ran away from my village with just the clothes I was wearing. No one wants to flee their home, we were forced to leave. Now again we will be forced to leave our home that we had found in India," he laments.

According to the CAA, non-Muslim refugees who came to India till December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given Indian citizenship.

The Act excludes Rohingyas, described by the UN as the most persecuted minority in the world.

Earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said in Parliament that "Rohingyas will never be accepted as citizens of India".

Another Rohingya, Kulsum, fears the CAA will "spell doom" for her community, which has always been stateless.

"India has been home to me and my child. The thought of taking him back to the terrors we faced back in Myanmar is horrific," said Kulsum, who fled Maungdaw village in Rakhine.

At this Delhi camp, many others, who have been living in India for years and have refugee cards issued by the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), are wary of returning to Myanmar.

Rohingyas have been displaced by waves of violence between Buddhists and Muslims in Rakhine. Thousands of them have fled Myanmar to take refuge in neighbouring countries, including India.

The refugees have reported killings, rapes and arson on a large scale.

Buddhist-majority Myanmar has denied citizenship to Rohingyas since 1982, effectively rendering them stateless.

It does not recognise Rohingyas as an indigenous ethnic group and insists they are Bangladeshi migrants living illegally in the country.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: citizenship act, bjp, indian government, muslims, rohingya
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Amid the widespread protest against the amendment to the citizenship law, Bajwa argued that the Government needs to undertake the humanitarian step for Amhadiyyas, who have had to flee Pakistan following persistent persecution. (Photo: Twitter)

Bajwa writes to Prez, seeks CAA expansion to include Ahmadiyyas too

The identified protestors would be fined and if they fail to pay the amount, the authorities would seal their properties. (Photo: PTI)

Yogi Adityanath government starts process to seize property of rioters

The fight against the new citizenship law is

It's not just about Muslims, all Indians will have to prove citizenship: Owaisi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday began his address at the BJP rally at Ramlila Maidan with the slogan 'Unity in diversity is India's speciality'. (Photo: ANI)

'Unity in diversity is India's speciality,' says PM Modi at Delhi rally



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bajwa writes to Prez, seeks CAA expansion to include Ahmadiyyas too

Amid the widespread protest against the amendment to the citizenship law, Bajwa argued that the Government needs to undertake the humanitarian step for Amhadiyyas, who have had to flee Pakistan following persistent persecution. (Photo: Twitter)

It's not just about Muslims, all Indians will have to prove citizenship: Owaisi

The fight against the new citizenship law is

'Unity in diversity is India's speciality,' says PM Modi at Delhi rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday began his address at the BJP rally at Ramlila Maidan with the slogan 'Unity in diversity is India's speciality'. (Photo: ANI)

‘Will look into it on Monday’: SpiceJet after Pragya Thakur’s seat complaint

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Saturday filed a complaint here against private airline SpiceJet for allegedly denying her the seat she had booked during a Delhi-Bhopal flight. (Photo: File)

Yediyurappa announces Rs 10 lakh for 2 killed in Karnataka protest

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the two people who died during the protests in Mangaluru on December 19. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham