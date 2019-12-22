BJP to launch Delhi's poll campaign at mega rally today, security beefed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ramlila Maidan. He will address a rally here, shortly. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a public rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday morning.

BJP has organised this rally to thank the Prime Minister for the decision of regularising unauthorised colonies in the Delhi.

During his address on Sunday, the Prime Minister is likely to speak on the party's promise of giving ownership rights to close to 40 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital, which has been fulfilled through a recent decision.

While the party has been focusing on making the public meeting a grand success, the administration has made elaborate arrangements for security in view of the recent protests in the national capital over the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act.

According to party leaders, a huge crowd is expected to attend the rally scheduled to begin shortly before afternoon.

The security in Delhi was tightened on Sunday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Ramlila Maidan.

Additional units of the Delhi Police, Rapid Action Force (RAF) among others have been deployed to ensure safety at the rally scheduled for today.

Sniffer dogs and metal detectors have been brought for security purposes for the rally at the Ramlila Maidan where the Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive and deliver a speech shortly before afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) had issued an advisory for the public, keeping in mind the rally.

Through the advisory, the Joint CP advised the motorists and the general public to avoid routes which are closed for commercial vehicles.

The security at the borders of the national capital has also been tightened, with vehicle checking being conducted, in lieu of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) being organised at the Jantar Mantar today.

Modi will be addressing a public rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, which was organised by the BJP thanking the Prime Minister for the decision of regularising unauthorised colonies in the Delhi.

Earlier, Congress too had organised its 'Bharat Bachao' rally in the same Ramlila Maidan, over a week ago on December 14, from where it had launched an attack on the Centre over the contentious citizenship law.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former union minister P Chidambaram and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi among others had attended the rally organised by the party to target the Centre.

