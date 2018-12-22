search on deccanchronicle.com
Odisha CM hits out at Cong, BJP over demand on farm loan waiver in state

ANI
Published Dec 22, 2018, 11:52 am IST
Updated Dec 22, 2018, 11:52 am IST
CM also asserted that his Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) is a better initiative than farm loan waiver.
CM Naveen Patnaik dubbed BJP as party that ‘talks more and does less’ and alleged that Congress was ‘responsible for the bankruptcy’ of Indian economy. (Photo: File)
 CM Naveen Patnaik dubbed BJP as party that 'talks more and does less' and alleged that Congress was 'responsible for the bankruptcy' of Indian economy. (Photo: File)

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday lashed out at the Congress and the BJP for pressing his government to write off farm loans in the state.

While addressing a media gathering here Patnaik dubbed the BJP as a party that "talks more and does less" and alleged that the Congress was "responsible for the bankruptcy" of the national economy.

 

"The Congress demands will be a ridiculous reputation of their government, from 1995 to 1999 of the end of their government. I am sure most of you remember how the treasuries were bankrupt, how salaries couldn't be paid, how infrastructure suffered. It has not paid in the past it hasn't paid in the future," he said.

"BJP talks more does less, they promised Special status for Odisha in 2014 during election, but what happened," he added while cornering the BJP for not fulfilling its promises made in its manifesto ahead of 2014 general elections.

Further asserting that his Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme is a better initiative than farm loan waiver of Congress governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Patnaik asserted that the three-year package worth Rs 10,180 crore will benefit both the cultivators and landless farmers.

"The KALIA scheme is progressive including the employment and self-employment potential for the poorest of the poor," he added.

Odisha state Cabinet on Friday approved KALIA scheme covering 92 per cent of cultivators.

Tags: bjp, congress, cm naveen patnaik, farm loan waiver
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar




