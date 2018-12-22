search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Clashes erupt between BJP, Congress workers in Goa over Rafale

ANI
Published Dec 22, 2018, 2:33 pm IST
Updated Dec 22, 2018, 2:36 pm IST
FIRs have been files by both parties against each other alleging harassment and molestation of female protestors.
BJP workers organised a protest rally criticising the Congress leadership for raking up the Rafale deal issue near the state Congress headquarters. (Photo: ANI)
 BJP workers organised a protest rally criticising the Congress leadership for raking up the Rafale deal issue near the state Congress headquarters. (Photo: ANI)

Panaji: A clash broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers on Friday after the BJP workers organised a protest rally criticising the Congress leadership for raking up the Rafale deal issue.

The protest culminated near the state Congress headquarters, which led to verbal clashes between the Congress and BJP workers.

 

BJP state president Vinay Tendulkar who was present at the protest told ANI, "There was no clash as such; we were peacefully carrying out the protest. 10-12 Congress workers came and abused us and harassed our women. They attacked us, destroyed our flags. Clash was instigated by the Congress party."

However, Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress president Pratima Coutinho, alleged that she was abused by the BJP workers. "I was abused by male BJP workers, the worst part is that police also behaved like the puppets of the BJP. We were hardly 15-20 people who were attacked by BJP mobs. We condemn this attack. Whenever we have agitated we have not stooped down to this level," she told ANI.

Coutinho also filed an FIR against BJP workers for allegedly molesting her workers during the clash.

BJP worker Kavita Kandolkar also filed an FIR against Congress workers for allegedly molesting her workers and assaulting them in the same clash.  

...
Tags: rafale deal, protest, harassment, molestation
Location: India, Goa, Panaji




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Andal's story is like a love affair that lingers forever: Sharanya Manivannan

I had loved Andal as a reader and a listener for a long time, and did not think she would become a character in my own writing, ever, says Sharanya Manivannan.
 

Huawei offers Rs 15,000 off, 0% EMI, cashback, exchange offers

The fifteen-day celebration will give consumers great discounts and offers across Huawei devices.
 

Apple changes how it reports US national security requests

In its first-half 2018 transparency report on government data requests to its website, Apple separated out National Security Letters and requests under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA. Apple had combined numbers for the two items since it began reporting them in 2014.
 

Calorie-labelling makes people rethink food choices, says study

The study, published in journal 'PLOS ONE', is the first of its kind to examine how your brain makes food choices when calorie information is presented. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

3 Indian-origin teens among Time Magazine's 25 most influential

They have become an inspiration for youngsters across the world. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

Only 16 per cent of people worldwide are not religious.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Jharkhand farmers to get Rs 5000 per acre for Kharif crops

‘This scheme will be named as Mukhya Mantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana and will be introduced from 2019-20 Budget,’ CM Raghubar Das stated to the press. (Photo: File)

Ajay Maken slams AAP over resolution to revoke Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna

‘Sh. Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life for the country.’ Ajay Maken tweeted, backing Alka Lamba. (Photo: File)

Alliance talks with smaller parties for 2019 polls in final stage: Ashok Chavan

Chavan said the two parties held talks on Friday with other like-minded outfits such as the CPI, CPM, Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), Samajwadi Party and Prakash Ambedkar's Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh. (Photo: PTI)

We are big brother in Bihar, not BJP; no differences within NDA: JD(U)

'There are no differences in the coalition in Bihar, but JD(U) is the big brother in the state,' he said while talking to ANI. (Photo: ANI)

Kumaraswamy ministry to be expanded, reshuffled today

Along with cabinet expansion, appointment of MLAs as heads to boards and corporations, and parliamentary secretaries to ministers would also be made Saturday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham