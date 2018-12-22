search on deccanchronicle.com
Andhra govt to release White Papers on various issues

ANI
Published Dec 22, 2018, 11:59 am IST
Updated Dec 22, 2018, 11:59 am IST
The TDP government has decided to keep these subjects for discussion of general public.
State govt. decided to release 10 White papers, including on State bifurcation, State financial status and growth rate, welfare of farmers, among others. (Photo: PTI)
Amravati: Andhra Pradesh government-led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will release the White Papers on the progress and development in the State during the last four and half years, and also the vision for the future, beginning from December 23.

The state Cabinet, which met in Amravati on Friday, decided to release 10 White papers, including on State bifurcation, State financial status and growth rate, welfare of farmers, basic infrastructure in rural and urban areas, energy and trunk infrastructure, social empowerment, human resources development, industries and employment, good governance.

 

The TDP government has decided to keep these subjects for discussion of general public by placing the White Papers before the Gram Sabhas to be held during the Janmabhoomi program from January 2 to 11 next year.

The cabinet has decided to increase the subsidy in Aadarana scheme (that provides instruments and tools to working class) from 70pc to 90pc. This will cost Rs 195 crores to the exchequer.

The cabinet has decided to promote 2585 police constables (civil) to head constables and 566 head constables to Asst Sub Inspectors (civil). It will also promote 610 grade-2 language pundits and 262 PETs to school assistants.

Proposel for setting up of AP fisheries and Ocean University at Bhimavaram, west Godavari district has also been approved.

Further, five universities in public private partnership will be set up-Apollo University at Murakambattu, Chittoor district, Global Digital University at Tirupati, Techno India University at Kapuluppadu, Visakhapatnam district, Anisha Rubica United World University in Intelligent Global Hub for Digital Pedagogies at Visakhapatnam, Om Sri Gayatri Viswakarma University at Ongole, Prakasam district.

The Andhra cabinet has agreed to establish Andhra Pradesh Maritime Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013.

The cabinet decided to send proposal to central govt for encouraging Zero budget natural farming at a cost of Rs 2046 cr. The cabinet also decided to sanction posts of ACB court to be set up in Rajahmundry.

The cabinet decided to encourage hybrid renewable energy projects to produce 18000 mw by 2021-22. The cabinet decided to produce 5000 mw solar power in the coming five years.

...
