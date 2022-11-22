  
Nation Politics 22 Nov 2022 Jagan leads YSRC ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan leads YSRC's attack on Telugu Desam's Idhemi Kharma campaign

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 22, 2022, 10:45 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2022, 3:54 am IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Image: Twitter)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Image: Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSR Congress has launched a scathing attack on Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Telugu Desam leaders over the TD’s latest campaign “Idhemi Kharma Ee Rashtraniki” (What an ill-fate to the state!) protest programme.

Leading the attack, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said the people had felt ‘Idhem Kharma Ra Babu’ (what an ill-fate to us) over Chandrababu’s previous rule and sent him packing in 2019. “They said bye, bye. Hence Naidu is now sitting with his head hung to his hands, lamenting ‘Idem Kharma ra Babu’ at himself,” Jagan Reddy said.

The YSRC rank and file are taking the hint from Jagan and sharply criticising the TD.

Naidu and Nara Lokesh have started the Idhemi Kharma campaign under which they are raising the issues of encroachment of graveyard, absence of medical treatment and other problems, branding them “Idhemi Kharma”.

The TD cadres are also coming onto the roads with Idhemi Karma protests. Tension was palpable between the TD and YSRC cadres when the ruling party held protests at Yanamalakuduru on the outskirts of Vijayawada city.

Similarly, TD leaders conducted Idhemi Kharma protests in Rajahmundry, Guntur and other places and are also making Idhemi Kharma viral on social media platforms.

YSRC leaders, terming Chandrababu as Kharma (ill-fate) of AP people, started a counter-attack. Jagan Reddy lambasted Chandrababu in a public meeting at Narasapuram. He dubbed the opposition leader as a megalomaniac, one who “behaved like a jilted lover”, and “demanded that the people return him to power.”

The CM castigated the TD chief, saying that the people are looking at Babu and saying, “What a misfortune has befell on us” (Idem Kharmara Babu). He said even TD founder president NT Rama Rao might have said the same when he was backstabbed by Babu.

After the furious attack by Jagan, the YSRC rank and files are aiming guns at Naidu, projecting him as the ill fate of AP state.

The YSRC leaders alleged that despite having 40 years of experience in politics, Naidu failed to mingle with the people and hence, with a blank mind, he was following Jagan’s political strategies.

They said Naidu and other TD leaders made fun of the YSRC’s Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam mass contact programme, tried to provoke the Jagan government during the MLAs’ visits, but the people took note of the TD’s “conspiracies” and are bringing their issues to the notice of the government, in support of CM Jagan.

They said, “Naidu is copying our mass contact programme, through Idhemi Kharma, but it would be a futile attempt as the people will not fall in the trap of TD due to the pro-development and welfare initiatives of the Jagan-led government.”

Minister Jogi Ramesh, MLAs M Vishnu, V Srinivas, KP Sarathy and others said legislators are going to every house and explaining the benefits provided by the Jagan government to each family with statistics.

They recalled that the earlier TD government had provided welfare to only the TD supporters recommended by TD’s Janmabhoomi committees. On the other hand, they noted, the YSRC government provided welfare to all on a saturation basis.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, telugu desam's idhemi kharma campaign
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

Naidu blackmailing people for a ‘last chance’ as CM, says Jagan
Naidu alleges Jagan blocking AP’s progress
Stones thrown from tall buildings on Naidu, say police

Latest From Nation

A file photo of a rally took out by forest employees. (Photo: DC/Representational photo)

Attack on FRO done in a fraction of seconds, says eyewitness

Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Ravindra (Twitter)

SIT seeks custody of three accused in MLAs poaching gate

SIT begins probe into TRS MLAs poaching case (Image: DC)

SIT begins investigation into MLAs poaching case

A file photo of TSRTC electric bus. (DC photo)

TSRTC workers await payments of salary hike, DA dues



MOST POPULAR

 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Acche Din begin as PM Modi offers jobs to 71,000 people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)

Is BJP wooing Chiranjeevi?

Chiranjeevi in GodFather

PM Modi dig at Congress: 'It is using yatra to get back to power'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surendranagar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Bhupendra Patel is 'puppet CM', can not even change his peon: Kejriwal

File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul's stand on Savarkar may end MVA: Sena

Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->