Somu Veerraju faces embarrassing moments at Rozgar Mela

Visakhapatnam: The state BJP president Somu Veerraju had some embarrassing moments when he participated in the PM Rozgar Mela at NTPC township here on Tuesday. Kishen Reddy was the chief guest.

When Veerraju tried to enter the function hall alongside the minister, he was stopped by the CISF personnel at the entrance. The BJP leader shouted at the guards. However, the situation was saved when Kishen Reddy walked back to the gate and told the guards to allow Veerraju in. Senior CISF officials later told Veerraju that the guards were not aware he was state BJP chief.

Kishen Reddy participated in the Rozgar Mela, which was launched by Prime Minister Modi in virtual mode. The PM also launched Mission Karmayogi Prarambh Module. After the PM’s address, the minister distributed CISF job appointment letters to 200 persons.