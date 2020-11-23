TRS needed to keep Hyderabad’s growth going: KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday claimed that their government had delivered on promises without any discrimination.

Rama Rao said, “what matters is whether we make a difference to society or not. Unless you do things with passion, you will not be able to deliver. That is what I believe in.”

He was speaking on Hyderabad’s global image, inclusive growth, IT ecosystem and future plans for the city at the ‘Brand Hyderabad: Future Ready’ session at the HICC in the city.

Talking about the city’s development, he said, “Rome was not built in a day. See the intent and sincerity of our government. We have started a journey. We have taken up a lot of development activities and we have a lot more to do.”

He stated that Telangana was India’s most successful start-up state. “We fought hard for the state and have delivered on many counts. Our government has been an enabler and facilitator. Rest of the credit is to the young talent pool available here.”

He said top five most valued companies like Apple, Google, Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft have made Hyderabad their second home.

Stating that other than IT and life sciences, in which Telangana will continue to be a leader, Rao said, “we are looking forward to electronics, E-vehicles, textiles and logistics sector in the next decade for our growth.”

Talking about development works in Hyderabad, he said that with SRDP, link roads, the comprehensive road management program, the city’s road infra has improved. “Our sewerage system couldn’t handle the cloudburst, which is the highest since 1916. With SNDP, I promise that such a situation won’t occur in Hyderabad again,” he said.

He said, “elections will come and go but the culture we are promoting is important. Trying to disturb communal harmony for an election is a cardinal sin. To stall growth of the city is idiocy.”

The TRS government treats everyone equally, Rama Rao said, adding that great cities are built with great governance. Delivering promises without any discrimination helped Hyderabad to remain as an investment magnet, he claimed.

Bharani Aroll, president, HYSEA, anchored the talk, which concluded with Rao saying, “Hyderabad continues to attract people from across the world. Blessed with natural advantages, the city just needs a progressive government as an enabler.”