The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 22 Nov 2020 Rajini, Alagiri to s ...
Nation, Politics

Rajini, Alagiri to support Amit Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | G BABU JAYAKUMAR & D SEKAR
Published Nov 23, 2020, 5:00 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2020, 5:00 am IST
Shah did not seem to have missed meeting actor Rajinikanth, going by his remarks at a meeting with BJP functionaries
Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves at supporters in Chennai. (PTI)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves at supporters in Chennai. (PTI)

Chennai: After the long night of meetings and tete-a-tetes that Union home minister Amit Shah had with state BJP functionaries and others after his official meeting at Kalaivanar Arangam on Saturday, actor Rajinikanth's message was conveyed to Shah by the auditor and magazine editor S. Gurumuruthy. The same was the case with M.K. Alagiri, the DMK strongman in Madurai and son of the late former chief minister M. Karunanidhi, Alagiri is said to have sent a message through K.P. Ramalingam, an ousted DMK leader who joined the BJP earlier on Saturday

The Shah visit is being seen as a major success both by the BJP and the ruling AIADMK, which announced that its poll tie-up with the BJP would continue into 2021 when the state Assembly polls will be held.  The BJP had left no stone unturned to have Shah greeted warmly in the city by the ruling party.

 

According to sources, Gurumurthy was closeted with Shah for more than two hours. Rajinikanth is said to have told Gurumurthy what his plans were for the next Assembly elections when the two of them met very recently.

However, Shah did not seem to have missed meeting Rajinikanth, going by his remarks at a meeting with BJP functionaries. Shah had said that the party should not be dependent on celebrities and should be built on the strength of its ideological moorings.

Prior to addressing party members, Shah met leaders from the AIADMK, PMK and DMDK and reportedly settled the seat sharing question with them. The AIADMK leaders, O. Panneerselvam, Edappadi K Palaniswami and D. Jayakumar, had agreed to give 20 to 25 seats to the BJP, another 25 to the PMK and 15 to the DMDK, which would also be given a Rajya Sabha nomination.

 

Though none of this information was confirmed by any of the leaders involved in the talks, sources say that the AIADMK is keen on contesting close to 165 of the 234 seats in the Assembly as it wants to form a government on its own without support from allies. They had also promised to give more seats to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, citing it as ‘MGR formula’ that gave the Congress more MP seats and less MLA seats in the past.

Shah had stressed on the need to weaken the DMK for them to win the elections and told the cadre not to give up on their efforts in building the party. He cited examples of the BJP being extremely weak in some states and then rising to the level of capturing power. BJP had a future in Tamil Nadu, he had reportedly told the functionaries.

 

While leaving for Delhi on Sunday morning, Shah is said to have spoken to State Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan on behalf of Anna University Vice Chancellor M K Surappa. He had told the Minister not to harass Surappa through enquiry commissions and so on.

...
Tags: amit shah in tamil nadu, actor rajinikanth political entry, rajinikanth amit shah
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Kadapa district is on top in the single-day highest Covid cases of 167 on Sunday.

AP’s COVID positivity down to 1.56%, lowest in five months

Kishan Reddy challenged TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao to show where were the 1 lakh double bedroom houses in the state.

MIM looting Muslims, alleges Kishan Reddy

The AP Private Schools Association (APPSA) sought the government to help private budget schools to recover from the corona impact by providing financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per month for six months to the staff. (PTI)

Jagan urged to help budget schools recover from Covid shock in Andhra Pradesh

Rupa Soni had a similar issue, of having more than two children, besides which the election officer had not recognised her BC-B community certificate.

Telangana High Court comes to the rescue of two rejected candidates



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AIADMK-BJP alliance to continue in Tamil Nadu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami at a programme to declare open the Thervoy Kandigai Reservoir (Chennai's fifth Reservoir) and lay the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects across the state of Tamil Nadu, in Chennai, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (PTI)

KCR firms plans of anti-Modi front

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao . (PTI)

Jitan Ram Manjhi sworn in as pro-tem Speaker of Bihar assembly

JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar and HAM(S) Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi. (PTI)

Bihar election 2020: Nitish Kumar likely to take oath on Monday

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Mamata Banerjee playing 'khoon ki rajniti' in West Bengal: BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham