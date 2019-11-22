 LIVE !  :  This is India's as well as Bangladesh's first-ever day-night Test. (Photo: PTI) IND vs BAN D/N Test LIVE: Mayank Agarwal falls at 14
 
Nation Politics 22 Nov 2019 ‘Sena CM for 5 ...
Nation, Politics

‘Sena CM for 5 yrs’: Raut amid talks on Maha govt formation with Cong-NCP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Nov 22, 2019, 10:25 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2019, 11:25 am IST
Sanjay Raut said Shiv Sena won't side with the BJP even if offered Lord Indra's throne.
Asked if the three non-BJP parties would meet the state governor on Friday itself, Raut quipped, "Why meet the governor when the President's rule is in place". (Photo: ANI)
 Asked if the three non-BJP parties would meet the state governor on Friday itself, Raut quipped, "Why meet the governor when the President's rule is in place". (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Amid talks over Maharashtra government formation with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress, the Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that his party would get the chief minister’s post for a full term of five years.

“Shiv Sena CM will be there for the full five years and leaders of all the three parties have agreed on it. Maharashtra will see a strong government led by the Shiv Sena,” Sanjay Raut said while speaking to reporters.

 

When asked about reports that the BJP had agreed to share the CM’s post with Sena, Raut clarified: "The time for offers has ended. People of Maharashtra want Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to become the CM."

Raut’s comments came after Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray held talks with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar till midnight on Thursday to give final touches to the new alliance of the two parties along with the Congress in Maharashtra. The Sena chief had gone to Pawar’s residence Silver Oak in south Mumbai along with son and Aaditya and Sanjay Raut.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress will hold another round of talks on Friday to thrash out the details of their alliance and their effort to form a government in the politically-crucial western state after similar meetings on Thursday.

Leaders of the three parties including Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge will meet in Mumbai on Friday, Raut said.

The state plunged into political uncertainty after the October 24 Assembly election results threw up a hung House, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at 105 seats, the Sena at 56, the NCP at 54 and the Congress at 44. Independents and smaller parties won 29 seats.

Governor BS Koshyari invited the BJP, Sena and NCP, respectively, but no party could prove a majority within the prescribed deadline.

Maharashtra was placed under President’s Rule on November 12 after the Governor told the Centre that no party was in a position to form the government in the state.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, shiv sena, ncp, congress, bjp


Latest From Nation

The talks of a pact escalated after Congress president Sonia Gandhi gave nod to stitch an alliance with the ideologically different Sena. (Photo: File)

Meeting between Cong-NCP-Sena underway to chalk out Maha alliance

Although the ruling BJP had a clear majority in the Nashik Municipal Corporation, the Shiv Sena tried garnering support from the Congress, NCP and MNS, similar to its efforts for forming a government in the state. (Photo: File | Representational)

Sena-Cong-NCP get the better of BJP in Maharashtra mayoral polls

Ministry recently cancelled citizenship of Chennamaneni, who is a four-time MLA in Andhra Pradesh and now Telangana. (Photo: File)

T'gana HC stays order on cancellation of Chennamaneni's citizenship

Posters warning shopkeepers against opening their shutters as well as public transport operators appeared at several places in the city and elsewhere in the Valley. (Photo: File | Representational)

Shops, business establishments closed for third consecutive day in Kashmir



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

21-yr-old cracks judicial exam in 1st attempt, to become India's youngest judge

Jaipur boy Mayank Pratap Singh, has made history by cracking the Rajasthan judicial services 2018 exam at just 21 years of age, which has set him on the path of becoming the youngest judge in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

US school students are turning stray dog poop into bricks for construction

As part of a research project, eighth graders in the Payatas district north of the capital Manila gathered and air-dried dog faeces, which were then mixed with cement powder and moulded into rectangular “bio bricks”. (Representational Image)
 

Top credit card myths harmful for your financial well-being

Apart from foregoing credit card benefits, these myths can hurt their credit score and overall financial health.
 

Rani Mukerji to present message of 'Mardaani 2' during India-Bangladesh test match

Rani Mukerji's look from Mardaani 2. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Grammy Awards nominations 2020 revealed, Lizzo leads with 8 nods!

Grammy Award.
 

Say goodbye to Gmail- Microsoft to integrate Gmail, Drive, Calendar into Outlook.com

Once linked, Google's services will be automatically displayed inside Outlook.com on the web. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mamata, Sheikh Hasina to hold meeting on sidelines of India-B’desh cricket match

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are likely to hold a brief one on one meeting on the sidelines of the India-Bangladesh cricket test match on Friday. (Photo: File)

'Treat us like transgenders': Puducherry Chief Minister urges Centre

Puducherry is facing problems because of its unique position of being a Union Territory with a legislature, said Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, urging the Centre to find a solution soon. (Photo: ANI)

Uddhav, Aaditya meets Pawar late at night over Maharashtra tie-up

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his MLA-son Aaditya met NCP president Sharad Pawar here on Thursday night. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

BJP removes JC Madhuswamy as in-charge of KR Pet bypoll

Dy CM C. Ashwathnarayana campaigns for BJP candidate in KR Pete constituency in Mandya district on Thursday

HD Kumaraswamy hints at political realignment

H.D. Kumaraswamy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham