AP Police workforce to get more staff to curb strain

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy donates to the Flag Fund on Police Commemoration Day at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada. (C. Narayana Rao/DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that a recruitment drive has been taken up in the state with a view to reducing the pressure on the police.

The aim is to fill 6,511 posts in the police department, he said after paying floral tributes to police martyrs during the police commemoration day in IGMC stadium here on Friday. He said the government will extend full support to the police in discharging their responsibilities. He cited the government’s decision to present YSR Achievement Awards to five constables.

The CM, who took the salute at the stadium, called upon the police personnel to accord utmost priority for maintaining law and order and ensuring safety of women, children and the oppressed. The protection of women and children should be the police’s top priority.

He lauded the state police for bringing down the investigation period vis-a-vis crimes against women from 164 days in 2018 to 42 days.

“Orders have been issued to fill up 6511 police vacancies. These include the vacancies in AR battalions in Chittoor, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Rajamahendravaram districts. Home guards will get reservation in the filling up of these vacancies. With this, police personnel would get their weekly-off without fail, he said.

The chief minister said Maoist violence has come down in the state as the fruits of various welfare schemes have been reaching every nook and corner including tribal areas. Criminal acts have also come down.

He said 16,000 women police are staffing the village and ward secretariats. “The setting up of Disha Police stations and appointment of public prosecutors in all districts are helping reduce the crime rate against women.”

More than 117 lakh registrations over the Disha App have been completed. Disha police saved women in 1237 instances, acting swiftly on receipt of calls while registering 2323 cases in response to complaints on Disha App. The app recorded a total of 23039 calls.