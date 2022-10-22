  
Nation Politics 22 Oct 2022 AP Police workforce ...
Nation, Politics

AP Police workforce to get more staff to curb strain

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 22, 2022, 8:20 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2022, 10:55 am IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy donates to the Flag Fund on Police Commemoration Day at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada. (C. Narayana Rao/DC)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy donates to the Flag Fund on Police Commemoration Day at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada. (C. Narayana Rao/DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that a recruitment drive has been taken up in the state with a view to reducing the pressure on the police.

The aim is to fill 6,511 posts in the police department, he said after paying floral tributes to police martyrs during the police commemoration day in IGMC stadium here on Friday. He said the government will extend full support to the police in discharging their responsibilities. He cited the government’s decision to present YSR Achievement Awards to five constables.

The CM, who took the salute at the stadium, called upon the police personnel to accord utmost priority for maintaining law and order and ensuring safety of women, children and the oppressed.  The protection of women and children should be the police’s top priority.

He lauded the state police for bringing down the investigation period vis-a-vis crimes against women from 164 days in 2018 to 42 days.

“Orders have been issued to fill up 6511 police vacancies. These include the vacancies in AR battalions in Chittoor, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Rajamahendravaram districts. Home guards will get reservation in the filling up of these vacancies. With this, police personnel would get their weekly-off without fail, he said.

The chief minister said Maoist violence has come down in the state as the fruits of various welfare schemes have been reaching every nook and corner including tribal areas. Criminal acts have also come down.

He said 16,000 women police are staffing the village and ward secretariats. “The setting up of Disha Police stations and appointment of public prosecutors in all districts are helping reduce the crime rate against women.”

More than 117 lakh registrations over the Disha App have been completed. Disha police saved women in 1237 instances, acting swiftly on receipt of calls while registering 2323 cases in response to complaints on Disha App. The app recorded a total of 23039 calls.

...
Tags: chief minister jaganmohan reddy, police commemoration day, safety of women, disha app, police recruitment drive, covid vaccine for police
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during his visit to the Badrinath Temple in Chamoli district, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

UP: PM Modi, CM Yogi to mark their presence at Deepotsava in Ayodhya

As many as 15 people were killed and 40 others injured when a Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh bound bus from Hyderabad collided with a truck (ANI)

15 killed as bus travelling from Hyderabad to UP's Gorakhpur collides with truck

Election Commission of India suspended the Choutuppal mandal revenue officer on Friday for altering the election symbols in the Munugode Assembly constituency

EC suspends Choutuppal MRO over symbols row

Leaders of various Congress Committees formed to make Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra a success including AICC Secretary Nadeem Jawed, former deputy CM Damodar Raja Naraimmha and MLA Jagga Reddy chalking out plans at Gandhi Bhavan (P.Surendra/DC)

TPCC leaders argue as Rahul's Yatra set to enter Telangana



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

ECI has no power on electoral promises, Owaisi

In a letter to the ECI, the Majlis chief took objection to the former identifying social welfare schemes like loan waivers, pension schemes, and free public utilities and asking parties to justify their promises regarding such schemes. — PTI

KTR attacks Modi govt. over removal of Munugode RO

Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter @MinisterKTR)

Mysterious 'grave' for Nadda pops up in Munugode

Union Minister Kishan Reddy speaks to media over TRS government's tactics in Munugodu (DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)

Rahul Gandhi unlikely to visit Hyderabad's Bhagyalakshmi temple

Gandhi’s Bharath Jodo Yatra is expected to touch the Old City on November 1. (Photo: Twitter)

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi slams TRS over Nadda 'grave'

File photo of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->