  
Nation Politics 22 Oct 2022 TPCC leaders argue a ...
Nation, Politics

TPCC leaders argue as Rahul's Yatra set to enter Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Oct 22, 2022, 9:09 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2022, 10:34 am IST
Leaders of various Congress Committees formed to make Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra a success including AICC Secretary Nadeem Jawed, former deputy CM Damodar Raja Naraimmha and MLA Jagga Reddy chalking out plans at Gandhi Bhavan (P.Surendra/DC)
 Leaders of various Congress Committees formed to make Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra a success including AICC Secretary Nadeem Jawed, former deputy CM Damodar Raja Naraimmha and MLA Jagga Reddy chalking out plans at Gandhi Bhavan (P.Surendra/DC)

Hyderabad: A day before AICC leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Telangana, TPCC leaders who met to discuss the arrangements split into two groups and argued with each other.

Minutes after meeting was started, Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy found fault with the remarks of TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy that some Congress leaders had received ‘supari’ amounts from the TRS and the BJP in view of the Munugode bypoll.

As Sangareddy MLA loudly demanded the details of those who took the supari leaders, in the presence of Congress TS incharge Manickam Tagore and AICC secretary Nadeem Javed, senior leaders persuaded the MLA to discuss the matter later. After the meeting, Jagga Reddy and Revanth Reddy had a chat at the Gandhi Bhavan premises. 

Tagore appointed 12 leaders as incharges for each day. In Hyderabad, there will be six incharges.

AICC secretary Javed have visited the Old City and examined the route of the yatra. The leaders visited the Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar and offered prayers.

...
Tags: bharat jodo yatra, congress strategy munugode bypoll
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Fire guts Congress publicity material for Munugode bypoll
Munugode bypoll: TRS urges EC to delete eight 'identical’ symbols
Munugode bypoll boosts voter enrolment
EC blows bugle for Munugode bypoll

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during his visit to the Badrinath Temple in Chamoli district, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

UP: PM Modi, CM Yogi to mark their presence at Deepotsava in Ayodhya

As many as 15 people were killed and 40 others injured when a Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh bound bus from Hyderabad collided with a truck (ANI)

15 killed as bus travelling from Hyderabad to UP's Gorakhpur collides with truck

Election Commission of India suspended the Choutuppal mandal revenue officer on Friday for altering the election symbols in the Munugode Assembly constituency

EC suspends Choutuppal MRO over symbols row

Referring to the controversy over a grave that came up in Munugode constituency for BJP president J.P. Nadda, Joshi said it was common for political parties to criticise and condemn each other. — DC Image/Balu Pulipaka

KCR should apologise to Nadda for ‘grave’ blunder, says Union minister



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

ECI has no power on electoral promises, Owaisi

In a letter to the ECI, the Majlis chief took objection to the former identifying social welfare schemes like loan waivers, pension schemes, and free public utilities and asking parties to justify their promises regarding such schemes. — PTI

KTR attacks Modi govt. over removal of Munugode RO

Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter @MinisterKTR)

Mysterious 'grave' for Nadda pops up in Munugode

Union Minister Kishan Reddy speaks to media over TRS government's tactics in Munugodu (DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)

Rahul Gandhi unlikely to visit Hyderabad's Bhagyalakshmi temple

Gandhi’s Bharath Jodo Yatra is expected to touch the Old City on November 1. (Photo: Twitter)

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi slams TRS over Nadda 'grave'

File photo of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->