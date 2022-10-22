TPCC leaders argue as Rahul's Yatra set to enter Telangana

Leaders of various Congress Committees formed to make Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra a success including AICC Secretary Nadeem Jawed, former deputy CM Damodar Raja Naraimmha and MLA Jagga Reddy chalking out plans at Gandhi Bhavan (P.Surendra/DC)

Hyderabad: A day before AICC leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Telangana, TPCC leaders who met to discuss the arrangements split into two groups and argued with each other.

Minutes after meeting was started, Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy found fault with the remarks of TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy that some Congress leaders had received ‘supari’ amounts from the TRS and the BJP in view of the Munugode bypoll.

As Sangareddy MLA loudly demanded the details of those who took the supari leaders, in the presence of Congress TS incharge Manickam Tagore and AICC secretary Nadeem Javed, senior leaders persuaded the MLA to discuss the matter later. After the meeting, Jagga Reddy and Revanth Reddy had a chat at the Gandhi Bhavan premises.

Tagore appointed 12 leaders as incharges for each day. In Hyderabad, there will be six incharges.

AICC secretary Javed have visited the Old City and examined the route of the yatra. The leaders visited the Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar and offered prayers.