  
Nation Politics 22 Oct 2022 Telangana BJP spends ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana BJP spends the day fighting off rumours

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Oct 22, 2022, 12:25 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2022, 12:25 am IST
Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar(C). (Representational DC Image)
 Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar(C). (Representational DC Image)

HYDERABAD: The BJP that was on a high with the recent prized catch of Dr Boora Narasaiah Goud from the TRS (TRS), received payback from the ruling party, which did one better by having two BJP leaders – K. Swamy Goud, and Dr Sravan Dasoju — join its fold, resulting in some high-pressure moments for the saffron party.

To make matters worse for the BJP, as soon as news broke that Goud and Dr Sravan were joining the TRS, a flood of tidbits of information began making the rounds on social media platforms that there were more leaders set to desert the BJP – including former TRS MLA from Nizamabad, Enugu Ravinder Reddy who joined the BJP in July, and Ch Vittal, the former president of Telangana State Employees Union, who joined the party last December, not to mention the names of the likes of  Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan Rao

This sent BJP leaders scrambling to figure out where more hits from the TRS wold come though, by the end of the day, BJP leaders appeared to have somewhat calmed down.

At one point of time in the day, the name of former party MP A.P. Jithender Reddy too made the rounds as a potential BJP deserter. However, he told Deccan Chronicle that there was no question of going to a party that has lost its moorings. “The TRS is trying to spread confusion,” he said.

Several senior BJP leaders said that they did not see Swamy Goud and Dr Sravan’s exit coming. The BJP, had been in a self-congratulatory mode ever since Dr Goud joined the party with hopes that he would be able to swing a substantial number of Backward Class votes in its favour in Munugode, coming as he does, from Bhongir constituency, which he represented in the Lok Sabha.

For the TRS, engineering the return of Goud and Sravan into its fold appears to have been not very hard, itching as it was for paying back the BJP in the same coin after it lost Dr Narasaiah Goud. It is no secret that TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao had been reaching out to leaders in the BJP seeking their ‘support’, in other words, asking them to join the ruling party, particularly in the light of the byelection in the Munugode Assembly constituency.

According to sources in the BJP, given Swamy Goud’s seniority in the TRS, and his past association with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, his switching to the TRS could have been made possible only with Chandrashekar Rao’s involvement.

But in doing so, the TRS has proved that it was not a party that will take a blow lying down and is capable of landing its own punches with enough heft on its opponents, and at a time of its choice.

 

...
Tags: dasoju sravan, boora narasaiah goud, k swamy goud, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), telangana politics, telangana bjp
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

TRS double strikes in a day catch BJP leaders off-guard

Latest From Nation

The AP government is also firm on the establishment of AP high court and the national law university in Kurnool. (Photo: Facebook/Representational Image)

GO issued on judicial academy for Kurnool

Those wanting a bang for their buck are thus preferring conventional crackers, as they are cheaper than green ones. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Most find green, traditional crackers out of reach this Diwali

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy campaigns for Congress candidate Palavi Sravanthi in Munugode. (DC)

Mixed response evokes from leaders, cadre on TPCC Chief's statement

Despite water-logging and traffic jams reported at some places, citizens heaved a sigh of relief upon realising the monsoon (K Murali Krishna/DC)

No more rains as Southwest monsoon withdraws



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul Gandhi thanks AP people for tremendous response to yatra

Rahul Gandhi underlined that Congress is committed to granting special category status for Andhra Pradesh and develop a single capital at Amaravati. (Photo: Twitter)

TRS double strikes in a day catch BJP leaders off-guard

BJP leaders – K Swamy Goud, and Dr Sravan Dasoju joined TRS. (DC Image)

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi slams TRS over Nadda 'grave'

File photo of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (ANI)

ECI has no power on electoral promises, Owaisi

In a letter to the ECI, the Majlis chief took objection to the former identifying social welfare schemes like loan waivers, pension schemes, and free public utilities and asking parties to justify their promises regarding such schemes. — PTI

KTR attacks Modi govt. over removal of Munugode RO

Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter @MinisterKTR)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->