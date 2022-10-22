  
Nation Politics 22 Oct 2022 Remove additional ch ...
Nation, Politics

Remove additional charges on fuel, KTR to Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 22, 2022, 11:35 pm IST
Updated Oct 22, 2022, 11:35 pm IST
K.T. Rama Rao. (Twitter)
 K.T. Rama Rao. (Twitter)

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday demanded that the Centre cut excuse and cess to bring the price of petrol and diesel to Rs 70 and Rs 60 per litre.

Addressing lorry owners at Manneguda, Rao said that crude oil prices had not risen but the cess and excise duties imposed by the Centre were making them expensive.  "It is not just transporters who suffer as a consequence. Everyone does as increased transportation costs mean increase in prices," Rao said.

He said the TRS government had recognised the need to keep fuels affordable and had therefore not increased the value added tax on fuel.

"Today, Telangana has the maximum number of welfare schemes and programmes for the poor and deprived sections. We are taking care of the needs of workers and industrialists. We have solved the drinking water problem and through irrigation projects we have turned our fields into green productive lands," he said.

...
Tags: industries and it minister k t rama rao, fuel price, fuel price hike
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (DC)

Bhongir MP sparks fresh row after anti-Cong audio clip goes viral

Suresh Kumar at his footpath ‘stall’ near Bandlaguda Jagir. (DC Image)

Migratory roadside vendors in Hyderabad hopeful of decent Diwali earnings

People have expressed mixed opinions over development activities, new projects, completion of irrigation works and others.(DC Image)

Neck-to-neck fight between ruling TRS and BJP in Munugode by-polls

TS Transco and Genco CMD D. Prabhakar Rao

TS power utilities chief apologises to SC for delay in absorbing employees from AP



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul Gandhi unlikely to visit Hyderabad's Bhagyalakshmi temple

Gandhi’s Bharath Jodo Yatra is expected to touch the Old City on November 1. (Photo: Twitter)

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi slams TRS over Nadda 'grave'

File photo of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (ANI)

Fissures in AP BJP with Kanna blaming Veerraju for lack of coordination with JSP

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan recently commented that despite his party having an alliance with BJP, there was no proper coordination from the BJP. (Representational Image)

TRS loses HC fight for changing car-like election symbols

The division bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy dismissed the plea, after the ECI informed the court that the party’s representation was rejected. (Photo: PTI)

KCR of the statehood movement has long disappeared: Boora

Dr Boora Narasaiah Goud (Image credit: http://booranarsaiahgoud.com/)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->