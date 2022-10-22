  
Rahul to walk through 19 Assembly segments in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 22, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Oct 23, 2022, 10:00 am IST
 Hyderabad will be the second state capital after Thiruvanantapuram that the yatra will be touching. — Twitter

HYDERABAD: As part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in the city, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will conduct a meeting near the Indira Gandhi statue at Imax corner PVNR Marg before going to the Gandhi Ideology Centre at Bowenpally to halt for the night, after entering the city on November 1.

Covering almost 60 km from Shamshabad to Muthangi (ORR), he will traverse Aramghar, Bahadurpura, Charminar, Afzalgunj, Mozzamjahi Market, Nampally (Gandhi Bhavan) and the Indira Gandhi statue on his first day here.

After his overnight stay, Rahul Gandhi will take the Balanagar route to reach Muthangi via Moosapet Y-junction, Kukatpally, Miyapur, BHEL and Patancheru.  

The TPCC, which is trying to cash in on the presence of Rahul Gandhi and its ‘positive’ impact in Munugode, had urged Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge to also attend the meeting at Indira Gandhi statue.

Tags: bharat jodo yatra, rahul gandhi, mallikarjun kharge, sonia gandhi, priyanka gandhi, imax corner pvnr marg rahul meeting, gandhi ideology centre at bowenpally
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


